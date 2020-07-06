E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Harry Potter special effects experts launch lockdown shop

PUBLISHED: 16:46 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 06 July 2020

Flames systems designed by Luminous at the 2018 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium Picture: THE FA

Flames systems designed by Luminous at the 2018 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium Picture: THE FA

The FA/Colin Rhodes, Senior Event Manager at Wembley Stadium

A special effects company which supplies the ‘wow’ factor at top musical and sporting events has opened a personal protective equipment (PPE) shop in Bungay to support local people and businesses.

Some staff outside Luminous's warehouse in Exeter, including Edwin Samkin's business partner Mike Badley left of centre who runs the operation there Picture: SHANE HOOPERSome staff outside Luminous's warehouse in Exeter, including Edwin Samkin's business partner Mike Badley left of centre who runs the operation there Picture: SHANE HOOPER

Special effects technical director Edwin Samkins, a founder of Luminous, said they decided to diversify when the live events industry went into lockdown during the coronavirus crisis.

“As the live events industry is on hold our diversification has been vital for our survival and so far it’s been successful,” he said.

MORE – Suffolk and Norfolk nets millions under PM’s New Deal

Although the Luminous factory is in Exeter, Mr Samkins is based in Suffolk, where he has remained for the last four months. He decided to set up Hand Cleaner in response to the .

“Hand Cleaner now supplies NHS hospitals and historic royal palace sites like Kensington Palace and The Tower of London.”

The company has partnered with Transam Trucking – a major player in the entertainment industry – to deliver the PPE items.

You may also want to watch:

“Luminous usually supply complex special effects hardware systems to global stage productions like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and touring music shows such as Sir Paul McCartney,” said Edwin.

“It started as a call to arms from the UK government, requesting British manufacturers to step up and fill the void during the PPE shortage which has evolved far beyond our initial expectations.

“We found a curious parallel between entertainment and healthcare as within our usual business sector, the show must go on, no matter what challenges are thrown in your way.

“It transpires this is exactly the same in the medical industry. For example, we got a request from an NHS trust to produce 6000 bottles of sanitiser as quickly as possible and our team were able to fill, label, pack and deliver within 36 hours, which was two days earlier than expected.”

By April, Luminous had designed and produced a Conformité Européenne (CE) certified professional face visor. Using the same ingredients as it uses to fuel its stage flame projectors, it also created a World Health Organisation (WHO) standard hand sanitiser.

It has now launched ‘back to work’ PPE packs, to help ensure safe workspaces.

Normally, Luminous would be travelling all around the world to put on theatrical live displays.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Impression I got was season would start on August 29 or September 12’ – MacAnthony gives EFL meeting insight

Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: PA

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harry Potter special effects experts launch lockdown shop

Flames systems designed by Luminous at the 2018 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium Picture: THE FA