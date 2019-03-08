Firms restoring classic Minis, Triumphs, Porsches and VWs

Founders Richard and Vera Newton and the team at classic car trim makers Newton Commercial in Leiston, who export car trim products around the world.

A Suffolk firm has a niche area of the motoring sector sewn up.

Expert crafts people at work in the vehicle trim workshops of Newton Commercial, Leiston.

Newton Commercial, in Leiston, exports custom-made car trims for classic, often British, cars for enthusiasts restoring them all around the world.

Managing director Jonny Newton said: "We are one of the biggest employers locally and one of the biggest manufacturers in this country of trim and one of the biggest trimmers for classic cars in the world."

Newton Commercial has customers from Australia and New Zealand to South America, Indonesia and even Hawaii.

The firm believe they have made gains as owners of classic cars want the very best finishes for their restoration projects which are about a lot more than the engines and pristine bodywork.

Expert crafts people at work in the vehicle trim workshops of Newton Commercial, Leiston. Picture: TOYOTA SMITH Expert crafts people at work in the vehicle trim workshops of Newton Commercial, Leiston. Picture: TOYOTA SMITH

Those final important touches are the interior fittings and trim, whether it is a classic Mini or a Porsche 911, a Morris Minor or a Ford Anglia.

Tracking down original parts and trims can be a nightmare for restorers.

Newton Commercial uses original vinyls, wood, leather, plastics, carpets and fabrics with crafts men and women making bespoke parts for cars from the 1940s to the present day.

Expert staff at workl at car trim specialists Newton Commercial based at Leiston in Suffolk. Picture: JULIET NEWTON Expert staff at workl at car trim specialists Newton Commercial based at Leiston in Suffolk. Picture: JULIET NEWTON

There are now nearly 60 employees in its three purpose-built factories in Leiston with more than 25,000 sq ft of manufacturing space.

Back in 1979 it had humble beginnings when the current MD's parents Richard and Vera Newton made trims on the kitchen table of their Suffolk home.

Mr Newton added: "To celebrate 40 years in business is a brilliant achievement and we've had great fun this year with various events.

"We owe a lot to Richard and Vera for their passion, knowledge and vision. We've grown the business into one of the biggest employers in our region, and I'm really proud of our staff who have made us a great place to work. We hand make great products, using artisan skills and export it worldwide. Its British manufacturing at its best, here in Suffolk."

Mr Newton said they now specialised in car interiors but in the early days took on a wide range of commissions, from milk floats to police vehicles and much more.