Bottle plant staff work around the clock to provide free hand sanitiser to care homes

PUBLISHED: 11:40 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 13 May 2020

Staff at Nightingale Care Home in Beccles with their free hand sanitisers from Spectra Picture: NIGHTINGALE CARE HOME

Nightingale Care Home

Workers at a plastic bottle making factory in Halesworth have come to the aid of care homes in the area by providing them with free hand sanitisers.

Spectra's plastic bottle making factory at Halesworth Picture: SPECTRA PACKAGINGSpectra's plastic bottle making factory at Halesworth Picture: SPECTRA PACKAGING

Spectra Packaging – which employs more than 100 workers – says its employees have been working around the clock to meet an unprecedented demand for hand sanitiser products amid the coronavirus crisis.

The company decided it wanted to help local care homes in their time of need, so staff – including company directors – have been hand-delivering dozens of free boxes of filled bottles of antibacterial hand sanitisers to care homes in their area to help frontline staff stay safe.

These include residential homes in Bungay, Ditchingham, Broome, Harleston, Kessingland, Reydon and Carlton Colville.

The firm put in place a raft of strict safety and distancing procedures to ensure it could carry on manufacturing during lockdown.

Workers at Spectra's plastic bottle making factory at Halesworth (before the coronavirus lockdown) Picture: SPECTRA PACKAGINGWorkers at Spectra's plastic bottle making factory at Halesworth (before the coronavirus lockdown) Picture: SPECTRA PACKAGING

The business makes products for a variety of sectors including medical, hygiene and veterinary.

Managing director Joe Maynard said those working in the NHS rightly deserve all the plaudits, but there were also many other “unsung heroes” ensuring that the UK continues to function.

“Those key workers who have to go to work day in day out throughout this crisis provide so many vital roles for the rest of us,” he said.

Staff at Manor Farm Care Home in Kessingland with their free hand sanitiser from Spectra Picture: MANOR FARM CARE HOMEStaff at Manor Farm Care Home in Kessingland with their free hand sanitiser from Spectra Picture: MANOR FARM CARE HOME

“These are the very people who are putting their safety at risk to ensure the wellbeing of others, and in this case, our elderly loved ones.

“Those working in the care home sector are under particular pressure at the moment and deserve a huge amount of praise and all the support they can get.”

The care homes receiving the dispensers were “genuinely moved” by the gesture, he said, and said it had helped lift spirits in difficult circumstances.

“As a manufacturer of products that can assist in the fight against Covid-19, we feel it is only too right to try and help and support those working tirelessly to protect others most at risk during this national crisis,” he said.

Staff at Beech House in Halesworth with their free hand sanitiser from Spectra Picture: BEECH HOUSEStaff at Beech House in Halesworth with their free hand sanitiser from Spectra Picture: BEECH HOUSE

