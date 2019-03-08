Suffolk curry house named best in the country

A Suffolk curry house and takeaway has been named Restaurant of the Year at the English Curry Awards.

Spice Lounge, in High Street, Mildenhall, picked up the accolade last night at a prestigious ceremony in Birmingham.

The prize caps off an incredible personal journey for owner Jueb Ali, 35, who has been working in Indian restaurants since he was just 14 years old.

"All my life has been dedicated to this industry," he said.

"From a very young age I worked in the trade and grasped skills in all areas. My experience from a young age gave me the confidence and ambition to run my own restaurants."

Mr Ali added: "Spice Lounge has been a huge success for me and I am proud of all my achievements that come our way.

"Strong leadership and an excellent team have been the key to our success, with a hunger to always improve and become better."

Spice Lounge opened 10 years ago has earned an enviable reputation for its quality Indian cuisine and customer service.