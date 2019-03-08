E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:19 17 September 2019

English Whisky Co chairman, James Nelstrop, left, and managing director, Andrew Nelstrop. The company has joined forced with St Peter's Brewery to create a whisky beer Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

©Archant Photographic 2010

A Suffolk brewery and a Norfolk distillery have joined forces to create a 'whisky beer'.

The drinks fusion - created by St Peter's Brewery at Bungay and the English Whisky Company at Roudham - is already attracting interest from overseas.

Described as "delicious", the flavours in the 4.8% ABV beer are said to balance "golden beer with smokey overtones and aromas of peated malt", and are aimed at both beer and whisky drinkers.

"This is an exciting new launch and we're delighted to have worked so closely with The English Whisky Co to create a delicious beer that combines great beer and fantastic whisky," said brewery boss John Hadingham.

Katy Nelstop of The English Whisky Co, said the new beer would be "incredibly popular" with its customers and expected that a gift pack with the beer and the firm's single malt would be "a great seller" in its shop.

"Whisky fans are real connoisseurs and they love to experiment with other whisky-based products. We know this new whisky beer will be incredibly popular with our customers," she said.

