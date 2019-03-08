E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Staff and customers save the day as burst pipe threatens birthday celebrations at Saxmundham play centre

PUBLISHED: 07:45 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 05 November 2019

4 Fun Play Centre at Saxmundham after a burst pipe caused flooding on November 2, 2019 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

4 Fun Play Centre at Saxmundham after a burst pipe caused flooding on November 2, 2019 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Layden Grant-Seymour

Staff and customers at a play centre pitched in to save the day for youngsters celebrating their birthdays after a burst pipe caused a major flood.

Layden-Grant Seymour, pictured with wife Frances, was delighted at how staff and customers pitched in after his play centre was flooded Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLayden-Grant Seymour, pictured with wife Frances, was delighted at how staff and customers pitched in after his play centre was flooded Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staff - and even some customers - mucked in and helped with the clean-up operation after the 4Fun centre at Saxmundham was flooded, causing damage estimated to be in the thousands of pounds.

Owner Layden-Grant Seymour said centre manager Jason Shaw walked straight into a pool of water when he opened up the centre on Saturday (November 2).

MORE - Couple plan to bring 'fun factor' back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

"Our guest reception was completely flooded and 75% of the main play area was flooded as well," he explained.

"He immediately located the source of the leak and literally held the water pipe in his hands to stop the water flowing until I arrived and got to the mains water stopcock. Jason was dripping in water from the spray when I got there."

4 Fun Play Centre at Saxmundham after a burst pipe caused flooding on November 2, 2019 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR4 Fun Play Centre at Saxmundham after a burst pipe caused flooding on November 2, 2019 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

But staff were "amazing" and set to work with mops and brooms to drive the water out of the building and make sure the place was safe, he said.

"They didn't let it beat them," he said. "They worked hard all day Saturday until late - the damage was minimised by their hard work."

Their prompt actions meant birthday parties could still go ahead as planned - helped by the fact that the party rooms were free of flooding, he said.

Staff at work on the clean-up operation after 4 Fun Play Centre at Saxmundham was flooded on November 2, 2019 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOURStaff at work on the clean-up operation after 4 Fun Play Centre at Saxmundham was flooded on November 2, 2019 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

"We refused to let the birthday boys and girls down. Brooke Clarke our events manager was adamant the parties were not going to be cancelled. She set up a temporary guest reception at the rear of the building and got everything prepared - she was amazing."

4 Fun team members Jason, Lee, Laura, Danielle, Olivia and Eli stayed all day to ensure everything was safe and ready to re-open on Sunday, he added.

"Even though we put a notice out on social media, customers still turned up, but they were very understanding. We had many offers of support and one guy even left the staff a generous tip to split between them. Two of our regular customers - Sarah and John Peachey - insisted on helping.

"They literally just picked up some brooms and began sweeping water out. We couldn't stop them. The messages of support we have received are quite heartwarming.

"My daughter Taylor bought some extra brooms and spent the day clearing up as did my wife Frances. My son Oliver worked until late along with our other children. We all pulled together - I am so proud of the 4Fun team."

The cause of the leak is still being investigated and was now in the hands of insurers, he said. It appeared to involve a mains water supply to crushed ice drinks machines.

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town without key man Vincent-Young ‘for a few weeks’ following groin surgery

Kane Vincent-Young limped out of Town's win at Southend with a groin injury, ultimately needing surgery. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

