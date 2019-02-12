Partly Cloudy

`I am constantly impressed by the drive and enthusiasm of our staff’

PUBLISHED: 15:27 01 March 2019

Birketts staff taking part in the Walking with the Wounded charity event, the Cumbrian Challenge. Picture: BIRKETTS

Birketts staff taking part in the Walking with the Wounded charity event, the Cumbrian Challenge. Picture: BIRKETTS

Birketts

Top 100 law firm Birketts, lawyers and support staff managed to raise a staggering £150,000 through fundraising activities and investment in Birketts’ Charitable Fund in 2018.

Birketts team at the Save The Children Golf Day at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club in 2018. Jonathan Age, Murray Strachan, Sarah Schwer and Chris Schwer. Picture: BIRKETTSBirketts team at the Save The Children Golf Day at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club in 2018. Jonathan Age, Murray Strachan, Sarah Schwer and Chris Schwer. Picture: BIRKETTS

Birketts’ charitable giving is focused on providing support to voluntary and community groups in Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex whose primary aim is to improve the quality of people’s lives.

Over the year members of all four offices held and supported numerous events, including Birketts’ Race4Business in aid of the Farleigh Hospice which saw a cheque presented for £20,000.

A further £8,000 was raised for Walking With The Wounded, a Norfolk-based charity, as 11 teams participated in the Cumbrian Challenge and more than £9,500 was raised at the firm’s Save the Children Golf day at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club.

Additionally, more than £9,000 was raised for a number of charities via monthly collections and dress down days and other office events held throughout the year.

Nigel Farthing partner and chair of the CSR committee at Birketts said: “We donate £80,000 each year via The Birketts Fund which is administered by the Suffolk Community Foundation, the Norfolk Community Foundation, the Cambridge Community Foundation and the Essex Community Foundation equally. Grants are awarded twice a year by a committee comprising a cross-section of staff and Partners of the firm.”

He added: “I am constantly impressed by the drive and enthusiasm of our staff to continually raise funds for worthwhile causes. CSR is about the culture and ethos of the firm; it is not about what we say, but what we do, and it is about doing things because they are the right thing to do. The commitment and engagement shown by members of the firm is extraordinary.”

Shaun Savory, human resources director at Birketts added: “Our CSR activity goes much further than raising funds. A Diversity Committee was recently formed to progress a number of projects and, as part of our involvement with the community, all members of the firm are encouraged to spend one day a year, during working time, undertaking an approved community activity. Additionally, Birketts is also a member of the Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire branches of the Pro-Help Group providing legal assistance and support to small local groups principally concerned with the interests of ethnic minorities and the disadvantaged.”

