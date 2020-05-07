E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Passengers told to wear gloves and masks as airport ramps up measures to deter virus spread

PUBLISHED: 15:02 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 07 May 2020

London Stansted’s terminal building Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

London Stansted’s terminal building Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Stansted airport

Stansted and Manchester airports owner has become the first in the UK to require passenger to wear gloves and masks in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Passenger signage displayed in the terminal at Stansted Picture: STANSTED AIRPORTPassenger signage displayed in the terminal at Stansted Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

New guidance from May 7 asks all passengers departing or arriving through Stansted to wear gloves and also cover their faces, either with face masks or their own clothing.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said the move is designed to demonstrate one way air travel can be made safe when more travel resumes, as its tries to reassure the small number of passengers currently making essential journeys, as well as providing some protection to staff.

MORE – Greene King launches hardship fund to help employees ‘facing real financial difficulties’

Passengers are being encouraged to bring their own gloves and face coverings or face masks to the airport, but airport authorities said in the early stages of the pilot, those arriving without will be provided with them.

Staff will also be wearing protective equipment and airlines will be encouraged to follow suit.

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer at Stansted Airport. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORTSteve Griffiths, chief operating officer at Stansted Airport. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

The airport will be conducting some limited temperature screening trials over the next few weeks. However, during the trial phase this will be to test equipment and results will not be communicated to passengers or used to decide whether a passenger can travel.

You may also want to watch:

It is considering asking all passengers to make a health declaration in order to enter its airports.

Chief operating officer Steve Griffiths said it was “clear” social distancing would not work on any form of public transport, but he was confident that “when the time is right” people will be able to travel safely.

“We’ve been working hard with our two sister airports and the rest of the industry on a new safety framework for travel,” he said.

“We now need to work urgently with government to agree how we operate in the future. This has to be a top priority so that people can be confident about flying, and to get tourism and travel going again.

“We have taken expert medical advice on how people can travel safely, and we’re pleased to be piloting these new measures at our airports for those passengers who do still need to travel.

“We expect to be able to agree a new framework by the end of May that will support a restart of the industry as soon as possible.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters tackling huge undergrowth fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue are attending a huge fire on the county border this afternoon Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Police investigating alleged rape in car park

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hearing finds former police officer committed gross misconduct

A special case hearing was conducted over Skype on Thursday Picture: ARCHANT

Community embraces rainbow as a symbol of gratitude to the NHS

Lowestoft South Fire Station firefighters showed their support for the NHS by displaying their fire kit in rainbow colours. Picture: Pete B/Lowestoft South Fire Service

‘Giving up alcohol was like waking from a spell’

Liz Horsman Picture: Liz Horsman
Drive 24