What are the top food items surrendered at Stansted airport security?

PUBLISHED: 06:13 24 September 2019

Unopened jars peanut butter and Harrods Jam are among items surrendered to airport security at Stansted Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Unopened jars peanut butter and Harrods Jam are among items surrendered to airport security at Stansted Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

London Stansted airport

Stansted passengers have surrendered 15 tonnes of food and toiletries over the last two years at airport security.

A team of airport volunteers dropped off food and toiletries at Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden. Pictured second left is Sophie Durlacher, trustee of Uttlesford Foodbank, and second right Stansted corporate affairs director Jonathan Oates Picture: STANSTED AIRPORTA team of airport volunteers dropped off food and toiletries at Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden. Pictured second left is Sophie Durlacher, trustee of Uttlesford Foodbank, and second right Stansted corporate affairs director Jonathan Oates Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Marmite, peanut butter and jam are among the top items screened out of hand luggage at the airport for security reasons, then donated to local foodbanks as part of a scheme started in 2017.

A team of airport volunteers dropped off 13 boxes to Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden on Friday (September 19) for distribution to families in the area.

Stansted's corporate affairs director, Jonathan Oates said items included preserves, spreads, tinned fish and cans of deodorant.

"While we would urge our 28m passengers who travel through Stansted every year to always prepare correctly for passing through security before they leave home and avoid having to surrender items they are mistakenly carrying in their hand luggage, this partnership with the local foodbanks ensures many items go to those who are most in need within the community," he said.

Sophie Durlacher, trustee of Uttlesford Foodbank, said: "We're always very grateful to Stansted Airport when it comes to replenishing our Marmite supplies. In all seriousness it's a brilliant initiative which ensures goods which might otherwise end up in landfill are redistributed to those in need and we're very happy, along with other local Foodbanks, to be part of this scheme."

Since the launch of the scheme, the 15 tonnes of donations have helped support more than 3,000 local families. The initiative received major recognition by winning gold at the Green Apple Environmental Best Practice Awards in 2018.

