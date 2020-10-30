Stansted Airport hikes price of ‘kiss and fly’ drop-off point

Stansted Airport is upping its drop-off charge for the second time this year as it seeks to take stock after the coronavirus pandemic.

From November 2 it will cost £7 to access the drop-off area directly in front of the terminal building – an increase of £2 from the current fee.

This is the second hike this year – in February the price increased from £4 to £5.

A London Stansted Airport spokesman explained they came to the decision because of the impact of Covid-19.

He said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on aviation, with passenger volumes since March around 90% lower than they were in 2019. Demand is unlikely to return to pre-Covid levels for some time.

“Like any business faced with such challenges, it has been necessary to look realistically at how we can plan our recovery from the biggest crisis ever faced by our industry.

“This includes reviewing income from car parking, retail and other products and services, which is key to remaining as competitive as possible as we work to re-introduce routes and keep flight prices as low as possible for customers.

“Doing so will enable us to deliver the best recovery for London Stansted, protecting as many jobs as possible and supporting the revival of the regional economy.

“Like the vast majority of airports, we charge for access to our terminal forecourts as part of our long-term commitment to reducing the number of ‘kiss and fly’ car journeys.

“That commitment remains unchanged and we continue to offer a wide range of options for travel to and from the airport.”

For those wanting to fly without incurring extra charges, he added: “London Stansted has a proud track record of public transport use by passengers with more than half arriving by train, coach or bus, the highest proportion of any major UK airport.

“Passengers will continue to have access to a free drop-off facility within the blue zone of the short stay car park, from where they can access the terminal via a short walk without incurring any charges.

“We would also remind all residents living within a 10-mile radius of the airport that a generous discount scheme is in place for those using the express set down facility.”