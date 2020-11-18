Stansted Airport to close overnight due to Covid travel ban

Stansted Airport’s terminal will close overnight due to the ban on passenger travel during lockdown, it has been announced.

The decision comes after passenger numbers through the terminal fell by 84% in recent months.

Airport bosses predict that the figure for November will be worse still after a ban on non-work related travel was put in place during lockdown.

A spokesman for Stansted Airport said: “As a result of the current lockdown and ban on international travel, we’ve scaled back the terminal’s hours of operation as we did at the start of the pandemic.

“The terminal will remain open during the day, with a reduced number of flights operating but it will close overnight between 5pm and 5am.

“The runway will stay operational throughout so we can continue handling vital cargo flights.

“These changes are only temporary and when the lockdown ends and people are able to start travelling again, the terminal will return to its normal opening hours.”