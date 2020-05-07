E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

London Stansted becomes one of the first airports in the UK to ask passengers to wear masks

PUBLISHED: 15:04 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 07 May 2020

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer at Stansted Airport. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer at Stansted Airport. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

London Stansted Airport

London Stansted has become one of the first airports in the UK to ask passengers to wear a mask and gloves as part of new Covid-19 guidance.

The new trial measures, which come from the airports owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG), are intended to increase the public’s confidence in the safety of flying and do not replace the social distancing that is currently in place in the terminal.

All staff employed by London Stansted who have contact with passengers will wear a mask and gloves, and MAG say they have asked people working for other companies in the airport to do the same.

MORE: Baggage handling firm criticised over decision to make 110 workers redundant

At the start of the trial masks and gloves will be provided for passengers who do not arrive at the airport with them.

The trial will also include some limited temperature screening over the next few weeks. But this will be used to test equipment and not in order to decide whether someone is safe to fly.

The airport is also considering asking passengers to declare they are healthy before allowing them into the airport.

Steve Griffiths, London Stansted’s chief operating officer, said: “It’s clear that social distancing will not work on any form of public transport.

“But we’re confident that when the time is right, people will be able to travel safely.

“Here at London Stansted, we’ve been working hard with our two sister airports and the rest of the industry on a new safety framework for travel.

“We now need to work urgently with Government to agree how we operate in the future.

“This has to be a top priority so that people can be confident about flying, and to get tourism and travel going again.

“We have taken expert medical advice on how people can travel safely, and we’re pleased to be piloting these new measures at our airports for those passengers who do still need to travel.

“We expect to be able to agree a new framework by the end of May that will support a restart of the industry as soon as possible.”

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

The scheme is also being trialled at MAG’s two other airports, Manchester and East Midlands.

It is hoped feedback from the trial will help to set a standard for safe air travel in the future when social distancing is no longer possible due to the number of passengers passing through the airport.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters tackling huge undergrowth fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue are attending a huge fire on the county border this afternoon Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Police investigating alleged rape in car park

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hearing finds former police officer committed gross misconduct

A special case hearing was conducted over Skype on Thursday Picture: ARCHANT

Community embraces rainbow as a symbol of gratitude to the NHS

Lowestoft South Fire Station firefighters showed their support for the NHS by displaying their fire kit in rainbow colours. Picture: Pete B/Lowestoft South Fire Service

‘Giving up alcohol was like waking from a spell’

Liz Horsman Picture: Liz Horsman
Drive 24