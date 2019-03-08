Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Essex airport's profile hits new heights as US president arrives in UK

PUBLISHED: 15:32 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 03 June 2019

President Trump with First Lady Melania Trump landed at London Stansted shortly before 0900 on June 3 for his three-day official state visit Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

President Trump with First Lady Melania Trump landed at London Stansted shortly before 0900 on June 3 for his three-day official state visit Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Stansted Airport

Stansted airport said it had to handle "a unique set of challenges" to ensure that the arrival of the American president and first lady ran smoothly as Air Force One touched down at the start of a state visit on Monday, June 3.

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt was joined by airport boss Steve Griffiths to greet the couple at the end of a busy week at Stansted, which also had to hqandle additional flights for fans attending European football finals in Baku and Madrid.

The operation to prepare for their arrival involved a collaboration between organisations including Harrods Aviation, a private aviation facility which handled Airforce One, police, air traffic control, UK Border Force, the government, US Embassy and the White House.

MORE - 'Too late' for council to reverse decision on airport, says incoming administration

Mr Griffiths, said: "London Stansted is used to handling high-profile occasions, but the arrival of Air Force One brings its own unique set of challenges. This is a huge team effort, and our priority is to ensure it goes as smoothly as possible while keeping any disruption to our airlines and passengers to a minimum.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a pleasure to welcome the president and his family to Stansted, and to have the opportunity to showcase the airport on the world stage. I'm very proud of the teams who have worked so hard to make this possible, on top of the challenges of helping thousands of football fans get to their matches across Europe."

The official welcoming party also included Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst and US ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson.

Air Force One was accompanied by a range of support aircraft, including a back-up aircraft, three chinook support helicopters, two Sea King helicopters, as well as several additional vehicles on the ground.

Around 50 journalists and photographers from across the world watched the president and first lady arrive, before heading into central London on the presidential helicopter, Marine One.

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Grieving parents seek answers at inquest into six-year-old’s death

Oliver Hall lost his short battle with Meningitis B in October 2017 Picture: BRYAN AND GEORGIE HALL

Donald Trump touches down at Stansted Airport

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

The world’s best cyclists prepare for Women’s Tour in Suffolk on June 10

Last year's Women's Tour stage 1 - Framlingham to Southwold Picture: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM

The East of England Co-op is giving away free breakfasts!

The East of England Co-op is celebrating breakfast during Sourced Locally Fortnight 2019 Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lorry driver jailed for theft of almost 3,000 PS4 Slim games consoles

Christopher Champion, 41, of St Helens, Merseyside, has been jailed for eight years for his role in the theft of PS4 Slim consoles worth an estimated £769,000 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists