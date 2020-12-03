Airport launches new coronavirus testing centre for passengers

The new testing centre at Stansted airport Picture: BC PHOTOGRAPHY BC Photography

Stansted airport has launched a new coronavirus testing facility in a bid to get Britain flying again.

A full gamut of tests — RT-PCR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Antigen and Antibody — are set to be available to all passengers at a new purpose-built testing centre inside the main terminal building.

The airport tests will be delivered in partnership with travel medical company Collinson.

Airport owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has also become the first operator to offer passengers pre-flight testing at selected Boots stores as the UK government lifts England’s international travel ban as the beleaguered industry strives to lift itself up after its enforced grounding.

With countries’ requirements varying, the measures mean that MAG passengers can choose the process they need to meet pre-departure testing demands for popular destinations such as Spain and Italy, as well as some long-haul destinations, Stansted said.

Passengers will also be able to book tests in order to shorten their self-isolation period on their return under the UK government’s ‘Test to Release’ scheme, which is set for launch on December 15.

The scheme enables travellers arriving from higher risk countries to reduce their period of quarantine by taking a test five days after they arrive in the UK.

Airport testing prices through Collinson start at £40 for Antibody tests, £50 for Antigen tests, £79 for RT-LAMP tests and £99 for RT-PCR tests.

Stansted boss Steve Griffiths, said many countries required a negative test before arrival.

“This new facility will make the process of showing you’re infection-free when booking a holiday as easy and cost-effective as possible in the current circumstances,” he said.

The UK arrivals testing regime will enable travellers to reduce the length of time they need to self-isolate if they test negative, he added.

“Subject to the relevant tests securing government approval, this could free people from quarantine after just five days,” said Mr Griffiths.

With testing for travel likely to evolve over the coming months, MAG said it would change its offer to match requirements.