Stansted airport is staging the first major trial of fully compostable security bags for security checks.

If successful, the new PMC polythene bags could replace 11m non-compostable plastic bags currently handed out in the terminal every year.

The bags are used by passengers to carry their liquids - such as shampoo - when they are presenting hand luggage at security.

Since 2006, it has been a legal requirement for passengers to place all liquids, aerosols and gels in containers of no more than 100ml into clear, re-sealable bags in their hand luggage.

Stansted has worked closely with the Department for Transport and Civil Aviation Authority on the trial, which follows ideas put forward by airport security staff Daniel Bryan, Carol Morgan and Edita Andrews.

Staff will distribute 50,000 of the new bags to passengers during one of the busiest weeks of the year for the airport as the Christmas getaway gets ready for take-off.

They will also be encouraging passengers to bring refillable bottles and refill them at water fountains and asking for their views on other related issues such as carbon offsetting and using public transport to reach the airport.

Environment manager Martin Churley, said: "We're always on the lookout for new ways to cut down on waste, and trialling new compostable bags is just another example of how we are is leading the way in tackling some of the local environmental impacts which come with running this small town that we oversee here at London Stansted."