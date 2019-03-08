Suffolk vintage car specialists snap up American spares business
PUBLISHED: 18:49 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:49 14 March 2019
Belcher Engineering
Suffolk specialist motor engineers Belcher Engineering has acquired the stock of Ultimate Spares of America and hopes it will lead to growth.
The family-fun business, established more than 40 years ago, specialises in vintage, classic and historic vehicle restoration.
Now Belcher has acquired Ultimate Spares of America and moved its stock of Ford, Dodge, General Motors, Chrysler and Buick parts from Wymondham to Rickinghall.
The deal will see Belcher expand into the American historic vehicle genre, said managing director Gary Miller.
“The addition of Ultimate Spares of America to our portfolio allows us to move quickly into the later American classics and even modern vehicles from the USA.
“Our workshop team already has significant experience working on early American vehicles, but the addition of the car parts business will help round out our business in this area and provide a better platform for expansion in the future.”
As part of the transition, Martin Mumford the former managing director of Ultimate Spares, will be working at Belcher.
Belcher Engineering currently employs 10 people.
The company will now be developing a car spares website, and improving their online presence.