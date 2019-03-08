Suffolk vintage car specialists snap up American spares business

Engineer Rob Godwin working on a Buick in the Rickinghall workshop Picture: BELCHER ENGINEERING Belcher Engineering

Suffolk specialist motor engineers Belcher Engineering has acquired the stock of Ultimate Spares of America and hopes it will lead to growth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team at Belcher Engineering. From left to right: James Miller, Martin Mumford (from Ultimate Spares), Charlotte Stone, Gary Miller (MD) and Adam Davey. The team at Belcher Engineering. From left to right: James Miller, Martin Mumford (from Ultimate Spares), Charlotte Stone, Gary Miller (MD) and Adam Davey.

The family-fun business, established more than 40 years ago, specialises in vintage, classic and historic vehicle restoration.

Now Belcher has acquired Ultimate Spares of America and moved its stock of Ford, Dodge, General Motors, Chrysler and Buick parts from Wymondham to Rickinghall.

The deal will see Belcher expand into the American historic vehicle genre, said managing director Gary Miller.

“The addition of Ultimate Spares of America to our portfolio allows us to move quickly into the later American classics and even modern vehicles from the USA.

Lance Corporal Jones' butcher's truck from Dad's Army, now owned by the Dad's Army Museum, Thetford at the Rickinghall workshop for routine maintenance. Picture: BELCHER ENGINEERING Lance Corporal Jones' butcher's truck from Dad's Army, now owned by the Dad's Army Museum, Thetford at the Rickinghall workshop for routine maintenance. Picture: BELCHER ENGINEERING

“Our workshop team already has significant experience working on early American vehicles, but the addition of the car parts business will help round out our business in this area and provide a better platform for expansion in the future.”

As part of the transition, Martin Mumford the former managing director of Ultimate Spares, will be working at Belcher.

Belcher Engineering currently employs 10 people.

The company will now be developing a car spares website, and improving their online presence.