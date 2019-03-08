Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Holiday cottage business doubles capacity after six-figure injection

PUBLISHED: 10:52 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 10 April 2019

suffolk glossy - richard bryson - photograph Tudor Morgan-Owen 04/07/11 Cath and John Catchpole and Son Roger outside Stowlangtoft Hall. Stowlangtoft Hall

suffolk glossy - richard bryson - photograph Tudor Morgan-Owen 04/07/11 Cath and John Catchpole and Son Roger outside Stowlangtoft Hall. Stowlangtoft Hall

A family-run holiday cottage firm near Bury St Edmunds has doubled its capacity to keep up with the rising demand for summer staycations.

Stowlangtoft Estate secured a six-figure funding package to build its largest holiday home ever.

Bury St Edmunds welcomes more than 800,000 trips each year – creating just under £50m for the local economy.

And Stowlangtoft Estate is keen to capitalise on the opportunities.

MORE: ‘Tourism is booming’ – hotels invest £10m in town to keep up with growing demand

The 1,000 acre estate first began welcoming holiday-makers in 2004, with the idyllic countryside surrounding providing the perfect venue for guests to relax.

In order to cater for the growing number of large groups booking staycations, the firm secured a six figure sum from Lloyds Bank to fund the renovation of Stow Manor.

Stow Manor is a 6,000sq ft property, made up of a seven-bedroom main house, a two-bed guest house and a separate games room with a bar, snooker table and other entertainment facilities.

The refurbishment included reroofing the building, replacing all the windows, electronics and heating, as well as installing nine en suite bathrooms.

The changes have doubled the estate’s capacity from 24 to 48 guests and led to the hiring of three new members of staff.

And it is expected to increase the estate’s turnover by £100,000.

“We noticed that there was growing demand for larger holiday homes, with five or more rooms,” said Roger Catchpole, one of the owners.

“These kinds of properties enable big families or friendship groups to be together in one building. We wanted to tap into this trend by creating a property to accommodate up to 24 guests.

“The bank’s support has helped our business to grow to meet demand.”

Richard Penford, agriculture relationship manager at Lloyds, said the bank is determined to help the family-business.

He added: “A recent report from Visit Britain showed that staycations rose by 7% to reach a record 20.4m from January to July in 2017, and this is only set to continue as more luxury properties like Stow Manor become available. To help businesses tap into these spikes in demand, we’ve pledged to lend £1.7bn to East of England businesses this year.”

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Norwich’s Print to the People celebrates its 10th birthday

The team at Print To The People celebrate their 10th anniversary. Studio manager, Jo Stafford with Paul McNeill Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Cyclist left with fractured spine following hit and run with white van

Essex Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a white van in Clacton which failed to stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mysterious ‘spiritual deposition’ to ‘ward off evil’ found in Suffolk fireplace

John Nunn, (centre), with Alex McWhirter (right), and Dan Clarke from Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LONG MELFORD HERITAGE CENTRE

Days Gone By - How the Ipswich docks have changed over time

This photograph was taken from the Custom House around the First World War period. A huge sailing ship was moored in the centre of the wet dock. Barges were unloading grain for Ipswich mills Picture: IPSWICH MARITIME TRUST ARCHIVE

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists