Multi-million pound A14 business park moves step forwards

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket. Picture: SEALAND AERIAL Sealand Aerial Photography Limited

Plans for a mulit-million pound business park near Stowmarket have taken a major step forwards after council officers agreed a new partnership with a local development company.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s vision for Stowmarket has moved closer to fruition after they announced the new partnership which aims to deliver Gateway 14, a new business and logistics park next door to the A14.

The major new development site, adjacent to junction 50 of the busy road at Stowmarket, will deliver a multi-million pound boost for the wider economic area of Mid Suffolk, especially the growth of creative and technology businesses, while also maximising opportunities for inward investment, job creation and wider community benefits.

Property company Jaynic have been appointed as the development manager by Gateway 14 Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mid Suffolk District Council, to deliver up to 2.3 million sq ft of business, logistics and commercial accommodation over the next 10-15 years.

The proposed timeline will see planning applications submitted by the end of 2020, to enable a phased development on the 156-acre site. It is intended that the main infrastructure will commence by Spring 2021 so that occupation can start in early 2022.

Nic Rumsey, managing director of Jaynic, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Gateway 14. This is a key site for Stowmarket, and East Anglia as a whole.

“We look forward to working with Gateway 14 to attract a mix of occupiers providing a range of employment opportunities that could create thousands of jobs for the town.”

Gateway 14 will consist of a mixed-use, market facing business park for warehousing and logistics.

The masterplan layout is still being developed; however, the site could accommodate logistics buildings up to 1,000,000 sq ft, with roadside uses alongside the A14 frontage, and headquarters office/R&D campus style buildings.

Suzie Morley, Leader of Mid Suffolk District Council said: “Our ambition is to create a high-quality, mixed-use business park that provides warehousing facilities but also supports our plans to make Stowmarket a centre of innovation in the East of England and create a range of employment opportunities for the surrounding area.”

Gateway 14 Ltd was established by Mid Suffolk District Council in 2018 to acquire and deliver the development of this site in Stowmarket. Since its incorporation Gateway 14 has also acquired the Stowmarket East site.

Gerard Brewster, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth said: “The partnership announcement between Gateway 14 and Jaynic marks an important step for this development.

“It is another step forward in delivering jobs for our district and strengthening the economy of Mid Suffolk.”