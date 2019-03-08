Partly Cloudy

Suffolk malt firm invests millions of pounds to increase output as demand reaches all-time high

PUBLISHED: 08:04 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 24 May 2019

Muntons is investing millions of pounds in plant to cope with increased demand Picture: MUNTONS

Archant

A Suffolk malt firm is set to increase its capacity for making malt extract with a major £4.5m investment as demand for its product rises.

Muntons' current evaporator plant used in the production of malt extract Picture: ANDY JANESMuntons' current evaporator plant used in the production of malt extract Picture: ANDY JANES

Muntons, based at Stowmarket, has unveiled plans to construct a 27m high building to house a new multi stage evaporator - a piece of plant which it says will help it boost production by around 15%.

Local companies and ones from across Europe will be involved in the construction process, including design and mechanical and electrical engineering.

MORE - Malt business strengthens foothold in Asia after taking over Thai factory

The company said that over the past few years demand for malt extract has outstripped supply. Experts at Muntons have been exploring how to get more out of their plant, which has already been working "well beyond" its design capacity, it said, but had been unable to keep up with demand.

The addition of a new, more rapid and more energy efficient evaporator will help to boost production by around 15% by removing production bottle-necks, allowing the firm to process more through their mashing and filtration lines.

Nigel Davies at Muntons maltings in Stowmarket. Picture: MUNTONSNigel Davies at Muntons maltings in Stowmarket. Picture: MUNTONS

The plan is to use the existing evaporator to process specialist malt extracts such as ultra-dark malt extracts and enzyme-rich diastatic extracts.

Technical and sustainability director Nigel Davies said demand for malted ingredients was at an all-time high.

"It seems that people like malt," he said. The rising demand was "good news" for the company, but also brought its problems, he said, as every tonne of malt extract made is sold as fast as it is produced.

A view of Muntons' current evaporator plant used in the production of malt extract Picture: ANDY JANESA view of Muntons' current evaporator plant used in the production of malt extract Picture: ANDY JANES

"The steady drift towards natural products away from fats and sugar as people embrace a healthier lifestyle coupled with health awareness and obesity has been brought into sharp focus through a succession of high-profile media exposés," he said. "This has triggered the introduction of traffic lights on packaging, targeted reductions in sugar and fat and has also steered manufacturers towards 'better-for-you' products generally, as consumers seek healthier alternatives."

Malt has no fat, no 'e' numbers and is packed with minerals and nutrients, the firm said, making it a 'desirable' ingredient for the modern health conscious world.

Muntons is looking to recruit five more production operatives in its production area over the course of the next few months as a result of the expansion.

The firm will need to source around 4,000 tonnes more barley to feed the new plant - all sourced from the local area.

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

