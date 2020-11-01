Plans to demolished former dairy depot for new office block submitted

Plans have been submitted to demolish a derelict dairy-depot in Stowmarket to make way for a new four-storey office block.

The designs are for land off Prentice Road, near to the town’s train station. If planning permission is approved, the current open-sided building will be brought to the ground to allow for work to begin.

The new building, which will feature a ground floor car park and three floors of office space, aims to provide “flexible accommodation” for small enterprises and is likely to be most attractive to business start-ups.

The total floor space including the covered open ground floor level will be 1,120 square metres.

The company behind the plans, Wharfside Developments Ltd, said: “This application proposes a facility which will help shape the area as a focal point for Stowmarket’s emerging cluster of technology and manufacturing companies.”

The plans will now go before Mid Suffolk District council who will decide whether or not to approve the designs.