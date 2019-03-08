When will the new McDonald's in Stowmarket open?

The new McDonald's in Stowmarket will have touch screen ordering technology. Picture: JOEL ANDERSON/MCDONALD'S Copyright Joel Anderson

Construction of a new McDonald's in Stowmarket is now complete - and the final touches are being put in place for the big opening of the new fast food restaurant.

The new drive-thru, in Gun Cotton Way opposite Tesco supermarket, was built very quickly after planning permission was given in February.

Pictures inside the restaurant are beginning to emerge as workers start to prepare to serve their first chicken nuggets and burgers.

Stowmarket residents will not need to wait much longer to pick up their first milkshake with the new restaurant due to open tomorrow (Wednesday, August 21) at 10.30am for the first time.

The new McDonald's will employ 100 people on a mixture of full-time and part-time contracts.

McDonald's franchisee Carol Rogerson who, following the opening of the Cedars Park restaurant, will own and operate eight restaurants in the area employing more than 700 people, said: "We're thrilled to be bringing a brand-new restaurant to Stowmarket.

"It's fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone.

"I'm proud to employ a great range of people, from students, to graduates, to those looking after a family or interested in a change of career.

"My business employs people with a variety of demands on their time and with differing family or study commitments."