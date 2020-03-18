E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pub creates beer cartons for thirsty self-isolating punters

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 March 2020

Maz Pearson of the Gladstone Arms in Combs Ford, Stowmarket, with the take-out beer cartons for customers having to self-isolate because of coronavirus. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Maz Pearson of the Gladstone Arms in Combs Ford, Stowmarket, with the take-out beer cartons for customers having to self-isolate because of coronavirus. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

A Stowmarket pub is fighting back against the coronavirus by getting beer out to customers forced to self-isolate and missing a pint.

A sign outrside the Gladstone Arms in Combs Ford, Stowmarket, urging people to get behnd the pub during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: MARK LANGFORDA sign outrside the Gladstone Arms in Combs Ford, Stowmarket, urging people to get behnd the pub during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The Gladstone Arms at Combs Ford is selling beer in two and four pint cartons for people to take away for thirsty punters who are having to shut themselves away.

With the pub and hospitality industry facing a tough few months, pub manager Maz Pearson said: “These are worrying times for everyone but as a business we are trying to stay positive and be as proactive as possible.

“The pub is at the heart of the community and in difficult times people would normally come here and enjoy the support of others.

“However that is not going to possible if you are having to self-isolate, so if they can’t go to the pub then we can at least go to them, they just need someone who can come and collect it.”

