Aldi team up with Suffolk sushi maker in huge deal

PUBLISHED: 09:21 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 08 August 2019

Suffolk sushi maker Ichiban has teamed up with supermarket chain Aldi as part of a new partnership. Photo: Archant.

Archant

A Suffolk sushi maker is rolling out its new product range across the nation's Aldi stores after striking a fresh deal with the chain.

Stowmarket's Ichiban currently supplies the supermarket with around 40,000 Yumie Sushi Snack packs each week.

The new addition to the snack pots include smoked salmon, vegetable and vegan options.

MORE: What is going to happen to Ipswich's easyHotel?

Karen Mitchell, head of commercial at Ichiban explained the line had been developed to meet consumers' desires to be more ethical.

"We created the Yumie Sushi range at the beginning of the year because we knew that there was growing demand in the food industry", she said.

You may also want to watch:

"People are increasingly aware of ethical and healthier lifestyle choices with a growing number choosing to either follow a plant-based lifestyle or experiment with vegetarian and vegan options.

"Our partnership with Aldi could prove to be transformational for our business and it's encouraging to see the new range is already flying off the shelves.

Ichiban employs 370 people at its site in Stowmarket, where it has been creating sushi for more than 10 years.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of Buying at Aldi, added: "Working with British suppliers has been a key factor in our growth and this is an exciting new partnership.

"We're seeing huge demand for product innovation like the Yumie Sushi range and it's great that we can offer this to our customers."

