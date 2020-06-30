E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tesco in Stowmarket reinstates one-way system

PUBLISHED: 12:52 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 30 June 2020

The Tesco store in Stowmarket briefly dropped their one-way system after customers repeatedly ignored floor markings Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Tesco store in Stowmarket briefly dropped their one-way system after customers repeatedly ignored floor markings Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Social distancing measures are back in place at Stowmarket Tesco after it dropped a one-way system in place to keep customers safe.

The UK is still under legislation making it a requirement for businesses such as supermarkets to be ‘Covid-secure’ and minimising the chance of the virus spreading, but shoppers had reported that measures in one Stowmarket shop were no longer being enforced by staff.

Mid Suffolk councillor John Matthissen said that on Friday, June 26, customers at the Stowmarket supermarket were no longer required to follow one-way signs. Other measures such as hand sanitising stations, two-metre markers for queues, asking customers to use contactless payments where possible, closing urinals and toilet cubicles and the use of masks, gloves and visors by staff had remained in place.

The decision, which was contrary to Tesco policy and lockdown rules, was taken after reported confrontations between customers when some did not follow the system and others complained they did not want to travel the length of the store for a small number of items.

However, manager Scott Garrod restored the one-way system on Monday, June 29, after several customers urged him to push non-compliant customers to think of the safety of others.

Addressing the concerns of shoppers, Mr Garrod said: “Aisles one and two have one-way arrows as these are our busiest aisles and we ask that people respect each other’s space through the remaining aisles leading to a one-way system on aisle 14 where you are invited to use the next available checkout.

“I did decide to lift the one-way system this week from aisle three to aisle 13 as this particular routine has met the most resistance, created tension between customers and we have found it the hardest of all the measures to gain compliance.”

He added: “I have reinstated a number of arrows to put the one-way system back in place.

“Since March we have worked hard to make Tesco Stowmarket a safe place to work and shop and like the rest of the country have had to learn and adjust quickly.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is our top priority. We’re currently reviewing the guidance from the government and our stores will continue to operate the same social distancing measures in the meantime.”

MORE: How Suffolk will cope with community coronavirus outbreaks

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance lands at Woodbridge school field

An air ambulance landed at Kyson Primary School after a nearby resident suffered a cardiac arrest Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters called after 200 tyres found alight near Ipswich

Fire crews from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds were called to the scene of the fire at West Meadows Travellers' Site Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Tesco in Stowmarket reinstates one-way system

The Tesco store in Stowmarket briefly dropped their one-way system after customers repeatedly ignored floor markings Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Consider letting beauty salons reopen this weekend, says Ipswich MP Tom Hunt

The Beauty Academy in Duke Street, Ipswich, which is campaigning to reopen. Picture: THE BEAUTY ACADEMY

‘Unviable’ village pub to be turned into house

Plans have been submitted to change the Dukes Head pub in Coddenham into a house. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS