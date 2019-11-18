Machine makers set to wear 'Made in Britain' marque 'with pride'

The production line for Timberwolf wood chippers Picture: TIMBERWOLF Timberwolf

A Stowmarket-based manufacturer is celebrating after its products qualified for a prestigious marque for British makers.

A Timberwolf TW 230DHB road tow wood chipper in action Picture: JOSEPHE JOHN CASEY/TIMBERWOLF A Timberwolf TW 230DHB road tow wood chipper in action Picture: JOSEPHE JOHN CASEY/TIMBERWOLF

Wood-chipper maker Timberwolf - winner of the Business of the Year Award at the 2019 East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards - has been made a member of Made in Britain, an accreditation which recognises business which sells good which are either made of have undergone "a final substantial change" in Britain before they are sold.

The firm has designed and manufactured professional wood chippers for the tree surgery, forestry and horticultural sectors for more than 30 years.

More than a quarter of its suppliers are located within 25 miles of its Stowmarket base, and 50% are within 75 miles. Almost 90% of its externally-sourced components are supplied by British-based companies, with more than 60% coming from within a 100-mile radius.

Managing director Chris Perry welcomed the accolade, which he says will help boost its export sales.

"We have seen strong growth in our export markets over the last five years and we now export nearly 50% of our machines outside of the UK," he said.

"British manufacturing and engineering excellence is valued highly in international markets and the addition of the Made in Britain marque - which our products will wear with pride - will help strengthen our ambitious international trade goals and let any customer know that their machine is made to the very highest of standards."

According to a recent Make UK report, manufacturing in the East of England contributes £17.8bn to the UK economy and employs more than 244,000 people in the region.

The firm was recognised by the London Stock Exchange Group earlier this year in its '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain' report.

"Timberwolf wood chippers have become renowned in the UK and in export markets for engineering excellence," said Mr Perry.

"Everyone at Timberwolf works incredibly hard to deliver unbeatable power and performance from every machine and to be a part of a collective promoting British engineering is very important to us."

Timberwolf machines are designed by a team of nine in-house engineers and the company also has six in-house apprentices.