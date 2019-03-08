Partly Cloudy

National Express doubles services between Stratford and Stansted Aiport

PUBLISHED: 16:23 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 25 March 2019

National Express coach;

National Express coach;

Archant

National Express have made it twice as easy for travellers to reach Stansted Airport by doubling the services it offers.

The coach provider has doubled the frequency of its A9 service from Stratford to Stanstead airport - creating more flexibility for holidaymakers using the hub.

The service, which takes about 50 minutes to reach the airport, will now be running every 15 minutes to cater for the growing number of people using public transport to reach the airport.

John Boughton, of National Express, said: “Our A9 service has gone from strength to strength, particularly over the past 12 months. We’re now as frequent as the train, just as quick, but cost less, so coach really is the smart option.”

Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce, added “It is good to see that as Stansted Airport is growing, so too is the opportunity to get to and from the airport by public transport, and in particular by coach.

“We welcome this increase in services from National Express, which we are sure will be of real benefit to not just the airport and its users but businesses and residents in Essex as well”.

