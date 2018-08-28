Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Almost 4 in 10 Essex healthcare workers expect to quit direct patient care in the next five years

PUBLISHED: 17:27 11 November 2018

Inside Primary Care Conference - Dr Sunil Gupta, Tricia D'Orci, Dr Brian Barma and Maria Reid. Picture: Steve Brading

Inside Primary Care Conference - Dr Sunil Gupta, Tricia D'Orci, Dr Brian Barma and Maria Reid. Picture: Steve Brading

STEVE BRADING PHOTOGRAPHY

As increasing workload is leading to 90% of healthcare professionals in Essex to experience considerable or high pressure.

This week, more than 100 healthcare professionals attended an Essex Primary Care conference following a General Practitioners (GP) survey which also revealed that 39% are expected to leave direct patient care within the next five years.

The Essex Primary Care Conference, held on Thursday at Boreham House, Chelmsford, showcased innovative practices and emerging roles that are relieving pressure and boosting retention and recruitment.

The conference invited healthcare professionals to discuss new and emerging roles and practices to boost GP retention and recruitment as well as how to relieve the strain on practices.

Maria Reid, Business Lead at Essex Primary Care Careers, said: “The conference showcased a change in attitude towards the pressures facing GP practices across the county and earmarked solutions that help us transform workforce to achieve long-term sustainability and improve patient care.

“Practices are under unprecedented staffing pressures, and we need to continue to source innovative and aspiring ways to attract new healthcare talent to Essex.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Almost 4 in 10 Essex healthcare workers expect to quit direct patient care in the next five years

17:27 Jessica Hill
Inside Primary Care Conference - Dr Sunil Gupta, Tricia D'Orci, Dr Brian Barma and Maria Reid. Picture: Steve Brading

As increasing workload is leading to 90% of healthcare professionals in Essex to experience considerable or high pressure.

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Yesterday, 07:30 Andrew Hirst
Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Suffolk council chiefs have been accused of playing “backdoor politics” to push through proposals for a massive substation in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

New Suffolk barbers to offer free haircuts for donation to Movember charity

Yesterday, 16:00 Michael Steward
Gould Barbers is opening a new shop in Newmarket Picture: GOULD BARBERS

A Suffolk barbers will offer free haircuts in exchange for charity donations for a men’s health charity when it opens its doors next week.

Bid to boost markets amid footfall struggles

Yesterday, 15:06 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Mildenhall market is in line for a proper power supply for the first time Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A market is not set to close despite footfall struggles, council leaders have insisted as they unveiled a series of fresh measures outlined to boost the number of customers.

Tesco funding scheme will help military groups in Bury St Edmunds

08:45 Michael Steward
Tesco shoppers in Bury St Edmunds are being encouraged to vote of community groups which support military personnel and their families Picture: TESCO

Shoppers in Bury St Edmunds are being encouraged to cast their votes for community groups which support serving military personnel, veterans and their families in a special round of Tesco funding.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Remembrance services and events - 100 years after the First World War ended

Ipswich Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial,Christchurch Park in 2017. Picture:NIGE BROWN.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up to travelling supporters following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide