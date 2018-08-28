Almost 4 in 10 Essex healthcare workers expect to quit direct patient care in the next five years

Inside Primary Care Conference - Dr Sunil Gupta, Tricia D'Orci, Dr Brian Barma and Maria Reid. Picture: Steve Brading STEVE BRADING PHOTOGRAPHY

As increasing workload is leading to 90% of healthcare professionals in Essex to experience considerable or high pressure.

This week, more than 100 healthcare professionals attended an Essex Primary Care conference following a General Practitioners (GP) survey which also revealed that 39% are expected to leave direct patient care within the next five years.

The Essex Primary Care Conference, held on Thursday at Boreham House, Chelmsford, showcased innovative practices and emerging roles that are relieving pressure and boosting retention and recruitment.

The conference invited healthcare professionals to discuss new and emerging roles and practices to boost GP retention and recruitment as well as how to relieve the strain on practices.

Maria Reid, Business Lead at Essex Primary Care Careers, said: “The conference showcased a change in attitude towards the pressures facing GP practices across the county and earmarked solutions that help us transform workforce to achieve long-term sustainability and improve patient care.

“Practices are under unprecedented staffing pressures, and we need to continue to source innovative and aspiring ways to attract new healthcare talent to Essex.”