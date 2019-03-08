Thousands of easyJet passengers face summer flight delays

Check-in staff for easyJet, employed by Stobart Aviation Services, have voted to strike this summer which Unite union says will cause delays for travellers through the airport.

easyJet passengers could face delays at Stansted Airport as check-in staff go on strike this summer, a union has warned.

Unite union said 43 staff employed by Stobart Aviation Services, which has the easyJet contract at Stansted, have voted to strike for 17 days.

The strikes will start from Thursday, July 25, as the summer holiday season gets under way.

There has been a long-running dispute between the union and Stobart, said the union, which apologised in advance for the potential disruption for travellers.

The first of the strike dates are from July 25 to July 29.

Unite regional officer Mark Barter said: "There is no getting away from it - we believe these 17 days of strike action will cause severe disruption to thousands of easyJet passengers using Stansted for their summer holidays."

A spokesman for easyJet said the company would minimise disruption for passengers, and added: "We are aware dates have been published for proposed industrial action by Stobart Aviation check-in staff at Stansted Airport.

"Should this go ahead we will have contingency plans in place so that there would be no impact on our passengers.

"Despite this, we would urge Stobart Aviation and Unite to reach a suitable resolution as soon as possible."