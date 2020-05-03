Look inside this five-bedroom barn conversion with a great garden

The Old Barn in Weybread, Suffolk, is on sale for �650,000. Picture: FINE & COUNTRY FINE & COUNTRY

A stunning barn conversion in Weybread, Suffolk, with a brilliant garden has come on to the market for £650,000.

The Old Barn is thought to date from around 1560 but was converted into a home 30 years ago.

Now it is a five-bedroom, three bathroom home.

One of the most striking features of the property is the main hall with high ceilings, a full height window and exposed beams.

Outside there is nearly an acre of garden. It includes a courtyard area, outside office and a unique raised deck with views across the countryside of the Waveney valley.

In the brochure the current owners said: “We’ve had some great parties here, especially Christmases, when the whole place magically comes to life festooned with garlands, decorations and big tree. “Plus there’s plenty of room for lots of guests to stay at the barn, so we’ve always enjoyed this pastime too.’

Despite its size the current owners say the property “continues to retain the feeling of a warm and friendly home that encompasses a mixture of the old and new”.

The property is on the market with Fine & Country with a price of £650,000.

