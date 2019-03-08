Growing Suffolk wealth management firm moves to new premises

From left, STW Wealth Management's Michelle Fillbrook, Richard Swain (director), Carol Fellingham, Michael Winwood (director) and Helen Childs Picture: BN MEDIA STW Wealth Management

A fast-growing financial firm has moved to new premises in Woodbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

STW Wealth Management, which launched in 2013, has moved to Riduna Park at Melton.

The firm specialises in investment, pension and inheritance tax planning advice, and was previously based at Westerfield Business Centre.

It has taken on new staff over the last 12 months, and a number of new clients, and it was keen to find a larger home to allow for operational and meeting room spaces.

Director Michael Winwood said: “We’ve been very fortunate to have grown the business over the last five years as a direct result of some terrific personal recommendations within the Suffolk community.

“That growth has led us to needing a more suitable modern office space, where we can handle the administration side of the business, but also provide a really welcoming space for meetings with our valued clients.”

Fellow director Richard Swain said the new location was “a perfect choice” because it is close to the A12, A14 and rail links.

STW plans to recruit more staff in the year ahead, and grow its client base throughout Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Katie Emerson, project manager for Riduna Holdings, said: “We’ve been very pleased to work with STW to provide exactly the style of office their business activity needed.

“It’s great to welcome them to the park as a new tenant at the start of 2019.”

Phase Two of Riduna Park, with nine offices varying in size from 1,250sq ft to 7,500sq ft over two-storeys, is now ready for occupation.

The new stage of the business park includes wooden flooring, intuitive heating and air conditioning, shower rooms.