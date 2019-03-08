Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Growing Suffolk wealth management firm moves to new premises

PUBLISHED: 09:51 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 13 March 2019

From left, STW Wealth Management's Michelle Fillbrook, Richard Swain (director), Carol Fellingham, Michael Winwood (director) and Helen Childs Picture: BN MEDIA

From left, STW Wealth Management's Michelle Fillbrook, Richard Swain (director), Carol Fellingham, Michael Winwood (director) and Helen Childs Picture: BN MEDIA

STW Wealth Management

A fast-growing financial firm has moved to new premises in Woodbridge.

STW Wealth Management, which launched in 2013, has moved to Riduna Park at Melton.

The firm specialises in investment, pension and inheritance tax planning advice, and was previously based at Westerfield Business Centre.

It has taken on new staff over the last 12 months, and a number of new clients, and it was keen to find a larger home to allow for operational and meeting room spaces.

Director Michael Winwood said: “We’ve been very fortunate to have grown the business over the last five years as a direct result of some terrific personal recommendations within the Suffolk community.

“That growth has led us to needing a more suitable modern office space, where we can handle the administration side of the business, but also provide a really welcoming space for meetings with our valued clients.”

Fellow director Richard Swain said the new location was “a perfect choice” because it is close to the A12, A14 and rail links.

STW plans to recruit more staff in the year ahead, and grow its client base throughout Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Katie Emerson, project manager for Riduna Holdings, said: “We’ve been very pleased to work with STW to provide exactly the style of office their business activity needed.

“It’s great to welcome them to the park as a new tenant at the start of 2019.”

Phase Two of Riduna Park, with nine offices varying in size from 1,250sq ft to 7,500sq ft over two-storeys, is now ready for occupation.

The new stage of the business park includes wooden flooring, intuitive heating and air conditioning, shower rooms.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Belle Vue Park is currently closed

Belle Vue in Sudbury is currently closed Picture: TUDOR MORGAN OWEN

What can be done over Orwell Bridge closures and how likely are these measures?

Grafton Way is one of the Ipswich roads to be congested when the Orwell Bridge closes. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Redundancy became an opportunity for Yasmin to follow her dream...

Yasmine Hempstead
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists