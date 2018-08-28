Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business event returns to Stowmarket by popular demand

PUBLISHED: 11:38 08 November 2018

There was a good turn-out at the first Mid-Suffolk Business Exhibition at The Mix, Stowmarket in March 2018. Networking, ith Victoria Sharp of the Avanti Group in the foreground. Picture: PAPER HILLS PHOTOGRAPHY

There was a good turn-out at the first Mid-Suffolk Business Exhibition at The Mix, Stowmarket in March 2018. Networking, ith Victoria Sharp of the Avanti Group in the foreground. Picture: PAPER HILLS PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

A business exhibition held for the first time in Central Suffolk earlier this year will be back again in March 2019.

Bookings for the “second edition”, are already well ahead of the first one and there are already four sponsors signed up.

The first Mid-Suffolk Business Exhibition was organised by Stowmarket and District Chamber of Commerce at The Mix, Stowmarket, with the intention of holding it in alternate years in the future.

However, even before the first exhibition was over, SME exhibitors were asking to be able to book again for the next year.

Chamber vice chairman and exhibition organiser Danny Cuff said MSBE 2 would be even better then the first one: He said: “We learned a lot from our first effort and have made a few changes that should preserve the buzz but make life a little easier for everyone exhibiting.”

MSBE2 will return to The Mix, Stowmarket, from 9am to 1pm on March 27, 2019.

Stands have been revamped to give everyone a little more elbow room than last time and floor area has been expanded from just the lower hall to include a small number of stands in the Youth Hall at the café level as well.

Since Early Bird bookings were opened to non-member businesses at the start of November they are matching bookings for MSBE1 with a mixture of returning businesses and with newcomers making up a third of the bookings so far.

Members-only bookings during October were 40% up on the first exhibition, with a waiting list of applications for a stand held in reserve in the interests of balance.

Main sponsors are all on board much earlier than for the first exhibition.

They are Andrew Bingham Funeral Directors (breakfast), Chicane Internet (lunch), who are both repeat sponsors. New sponsors are Suffolk Chamber (business talks) and Stowmarket Town Council (photography).

Allan Scott, chairman of Stowmarket and District Chamber of Commerce said: “We’re delighted with the response to the second Mid-Suffolk Business Exhibition, and I particularly welcome the strong support from Stowmarket Town Council and the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. We’re keen to show the breadth and variety of enterprise in and around Stowmarket, so we’re very pleased to welcome our new exhibitors, as well as the many who are returning for a second year.”

For more information about the event and to book a stand at the early bird rate which ends on November 30, 2018, visit the website https://msbe.biz/exhibit-now/ and click on the Book Now link.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

09:18 Jessica Hill
Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

The co-owner of a taxi, coach and mini-bus hire company in Ipswich has blamed a tax gripe with HMRC for the company falling into financial meltdown last month.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

09:08 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Where do you think new water fountains should be?

13 minutes ago David Vincent
Colchester on market day 2018. Where should new water fountains be located in the town centre? Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Colchester is looking to turn back the clock and re-introduce water fountains in the town.

Essex businesses celebrated in the House of Commons

13:23 Jessica Hill
Denise Rossiter of Essex Chamber of Commerce with the Rt Hon Priti Patel MP at Essex Chambers reception

Over 70 businesses from across Essex joined Members of Parliament in the House of Commons recently for Essex Chambers’ third Parliamentary Reception.

Business event returns to Stowmarket by popular demand

11:38 David Vincent
There was a good turn-out at the first Mid-Suffolk Business Exhibition at The Mix, Stowmarket in March 2018. Networking, ith Victoria Sharp of the Avanti Group in the foreground. Picture: PAPER HILLS PHOTOGRAPHY

A business exhibition held for the first time in Central Suffolk earlier this year will be back again in March 2019.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Opinion Assessing Lambert’s Ipswich Town squad and where he might need help in January

Paul Lambert says his Ipswich Town squad needs help in January. Picture Pagepix

Missing 83-year-old found by river

Missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge has been found Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Multi-vehicle crash on A14

The crash happened on the A14 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide