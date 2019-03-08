Sudbury business people rallying round for Thomas Cook staff

The closed Thomas Cook travel agency on Sudbury's North Street Archant

Businesses in Sudbury are rallying round and offering help and support for Thomas Cook staff who have lost their jobs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Just Recruitment at Sudbury is offering to help staff made redundant in the town following the Thomas Cook travel agency collapse. Left to right, business manager Bridie James withKelly Lewism, Dilly Wooderson and Shannon Mills. Picture: JUST RECRUITMENT Just Recruitment at Sudbury is offering to help staff made redundant in the town following the Thomas Cook travel agency collapse. Left to right, business manager Bridie James withKelly Lewism, Dilly Wooderson and Shannon Mills. Picture: JUST RECRUITMENT

Since the news broke a number of business people in the town have pledged their support for staff from the North Street branch which has now closed.

Bridie James, manager of the Just Recruitment branch in Sudbury, said: "It is really good thing, the way the community is coming together to offer help. It is really positive.

"We are a local business with five branches in East Anglia and I am sure we will help across the group.

"We are in the town and we would be very pleased to help people who want to do their CVs and with advice.

Vivki Arrowsmith - Managing Director of Girl Fridays Vivki Arrowsmith - Managing Director of Girl Fridays

"I can think of a couple of administrator roles, including one position here. There are other opportunities locally."

Other businesses are helping in their own way.

You may also want to watch:

Vicki Arrowsmith launched her Girl Fridays cleaning services 12 years-ago, after being made redundant.

She now employs 45.

She said: "I feel absolutely devastated for the Thomas Cook staff.

"I was made redundant but I had some warning and some time to prepare for it.

"We can offer them the chance to come in to our Sudbury Business Centre office, and hot desk and use the computers. We can also offer them some short term jobs if they want it, or longer term employment.

"Our landlady is offering free sunbeds as well."

Business coach Keith Grinstead, from Colchester, is offering free one-to-one advice sessions for any Thomas Cook employee looking for a change of directions.

Some other local businesses are offering support, in various ways, from breakfasts to health and beauty treatments for the jobless staff.

Penneys salon in North Street, Sudbury is offering a free cut and blow dry for Thomas Cook employees.