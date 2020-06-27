Suffolk MP: New buyer found for Delphi factory in Sudbury

Delphi factories in Sudbury has been sold according to Suffolk MP James Cartlidge Picture: GREGG BROWN

A major factory in Sudbury has been sold to a commercial property developer, according to a Suffolk MP.

Inside the Delphi factory, which is due to be closed for good later this year Picture: GREGG BROWN Inside the Delphi factory, which is due to be closed for good later this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, tweeted that the Delphi industries site off Newton Road had been sold to a buyer with a history of developing sites for commercial purposes – offering hope that the site will not be turned into housing.

Mr Cartlidge wrote on twitter: “I understand that the Delphi factory site in Sudbury was sold today to commercial property developers, whose track record is industrial rather than residential ventures. I know there will be a lot of interest in Sudbury about this and I will be seeking contact with the buyer.”

He followed up with another tweet: ‘“The South Suffolk Task Force, which I chair, is due to meet virtually a week today with key local stakeholders present. I will be inviting the new owners of the Sudbury site, which Delphi will vacate in July, to join us or at least to provide further info on their intent.”

The nine-hectare Delphi site produced fuel injectors and commercial filters for commercial vehicles.

But Delphi, an American-owned conglomerate, is moving the manufacturing operation to Romania and the site was due to close for good this year.

In April, it emerged that the firm would bring forward planned redundancies due to Covid-19, meaning few staff were still on site.

Previously, negotiations with developers Charterhouse Property Group – who hoped to turn the site into housing – fell through leading Delphi to say that it would “engage other bidders on the reserve list”.