E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk MP: New buyer found for Delphi factory in Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 05:30 28 June 2020

Delphi factories in Sudbury has been sold according to Suffolk MP James Cartlidge Picture: GREGG BROWN

Delphi factories in Sudbury has been sold according to Suffolk MP James Cartlidge Picture: GREGG BROWN

A major factory in Sudbury has been sold to a commercial property developer, according to a Suffolk MP.

Inside the Delphi factory, which is due to be closed for good later this year Picture: GREGG BROWNInside the Delphi factory, which is due to be closed for good later this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, tweeted that the Delphi industries site off Newton Road had been sold to a buyer with a history of developing sites for commercial purposes – offering hope that the site will not be turned into housing.

Mr Cartlidge wrote on twitter: “I understand that the Delphi factory site in Sudbury was sold today to commercial property developers, whose track record is industrial rather than residential ventures. I know there will be a lot of interest in Sudbury about this and I will be seeking contact with the buyer.”

MORE: Factory staff have redundancies brought forward over coronavirus

You may also want to watch:

He followed up with another tweet: ‘“The South Suffolk Task Force, which I chair, is due to meet virtually a week today with key local stakeholders present. I will be inviting the new owners of the Sudbury site, which Delphi will vacate in July, to join us or at least to provide further info on their intent.”

The nine-hectare Delphi site produced fuel injectors and commercial filters for commercial vehicles.

But Delphi, an American-owned conglomerate, is moving the manufacturing operation to Romania and the site was due to close for good this year.

In April, it emerged that the firm would bring forward planned redundancies due to Covid-19, meaning few staff were still on site.

Previously, negotiations with developers Charterhouse Property Group – who hoped to turn the site into housing – fell through leading Delphi to say that it would “engage other bidders on the reserve list”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A Keane rant at Villa, the chances of signing Garbutt and ticket refunds – our most-read Town stories of the week

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent's recollection of an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane was our most-read story of the week Picture; PA

Suffolk MP: New buyer found for Delphi factory in Sudbury

Delphi factories in Sudbury has been sold according to Suffolk MP James Cartlidge Picture: GREGG BROWN

Diverse farm business determined to turn things around – despite huge challenges

Sally Bendall stocking shelves at Hollow Trees Farm Shop Picture: SHAN BENDALL

Knife man wearing surgical mask knocked unconscious after trying to stab a walker

A masked and hooded man was knocked out after attempting to stab someone in Clacton Picture: ARCHANT

Born in lockdown – the babies bringing joy to families during the pandemic

Maeve, Finley and Elsiemay were all born during lockdown. Credit: HOLLY ALGAR/MEG EMENY/SOPHIA SOUTHEY