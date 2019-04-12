Sunshine and Showers

Historic Sudbury hotel to appear on Four in a Bed

12 April, 2019 - 19:00
The Black Boy in Sudbury is appearing on popular Channel 4 show Four in a Bed Picture: ARCHANT

The Black Boy in Sudbury is appearing on popular Channel 4 show Four in a Bed Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A historic Sudbury hotel will appear on a popular Channel 4 television show where business owners are invited to judge other people’s B&Bs.

The Black Boy Hotel in Market Hill will feature on reality programme Four in a Bed next week, pitting its hospitality against three other establishments.

Owner Kate Martin and her sister Maria Carlton took part in the show, which was filmed last September and saw them travel to Scotland and Cannock in Staffordshire.

Mrs Martin said: “It was quite exciting, and I think I made some friends although I haven’t seen the show yet.”

Competitors on the show take it in turns visiting other B&Bs and then pay what they consider is fair for their stay, with a winner crowned at the end of the week.

The Black Boy Hotel, which is in the heart of Sudbury town centre, has seven en-suite rooms and two bedroomed private suites for groups, families or children.

The week of programmes featuring the Black Boy will begin on Monday, April 15, and the episode when the Sudbury hotel plays host to guests airs on Wednesday, April 17.

Four in a Bed is broadcast on Channel 4 on weekdays at 5pm.

