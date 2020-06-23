E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Five more QD stores reopen in Suffolk and Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:44 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 23 June 2020

QD stores are reopening Picture: FOUR AGENCY

Regional discount retailer QD stores has announced the reopening of five more of its stores across Suffolk and Norfolk as part of the final stage of its phased re-launch of branches.

QD, which sells a wide range of food, pet and convenience items, as well as homewares, household and garden items, says it will be reopening its Sudbury, Lowestoft, Hadleigh, Norwich and King’s Lynn branches on Wednesday, June 24.

It has been re-opening its stores gradually since the middle of May after closing them due to the coronavirus crisis.

QD group operations director, Karl Ottolangui, said: “We are delighted to be able to reopen more shops on Wednesday and to welcome our customers back. Over the past few weeks, we have been gradually re-opening stores to gauge demand and to ensure that we are creating a safe environment that our customers feel confident to shop in.

“We have had very encouraging feedback from our customers and from our staff, and we can’t wait to reopen the remaining outlets.”

QD has 27 stores across East Anglia, Essex, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and the East and West Midlands.

“Our teams have been working extremely hard with our suppliers to source stock from all over the world and to get it distributed to each store. Our in-store teams, meanwhile have been ensuring that the shelves are ready for our returning customers,” said Mr Ottolangui.

The chain will be following government and British Retail Consortium advice on social distancing measures, and the stores will have designated queuing ares outside, with floor markers within.

Carla Riches, manager at QD in Lowestoft, said it was “wonderful” to be able to see and serve our customers again.

“We have everything in place to ensure that customers will be able to shop in a safe environment and they will receive a warm welcome from all of us.

“We will be asking everyone to bear with us if they have to queue, and to obey the social distancing procedures we have in place, as we are limiting the number of customers in the store at any one time. There are cleaning stations for our trolleys, we’re encouraging contactless or card payments and asking customers to shop alone if at all possible.”

