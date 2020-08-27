Pub landlord blames lockdown for spike in antisocial behaviour

Duncan Tuhey, landlord of the Prince of Wales pub in Sudbury, says he won't tolerate antisocial behaviour by customers who are entering and leaving his premises Picture: PRINCE OF WALES PUB PRINCE OF WALES PUB

A pub landlord has warned customers he will take a tough stance on rowdy behaviour after trouble with some drinkers celebrating the end of lockdown.

The Prince of Wales pub in Sudbury is near residential properties Picture: PHIL MORLEY The Prince of Wales pub in Sudbury is near residential properties Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Duncan Tuhey, landlord of Sudbury’s Prince of Wales pub, said he would not tolerate antisocial behaviour by those coming to and from his premises, adding he had already barred pub-goers following three incidents.

Measures he will take include lifetime bans and an over-21s policy on Friday and Saturday evenings and Bank Holidays from this weekend.

Mr Tuhey said: “I have been here 22 years and never had problems like we are seeing at the moment. There is a clear connection between what is happening and the return after lockdown, of that I have no doubt.

“People were unable to go out for so long and not see each other that they are now getting together and maybe getting a little over excited which in some cases has resulted in unacceptable behaviour.

“Some other establishments have also been closing earlier than usual so they have been coming here a little later, so I am now going to restrict my entry times.

“The problems are not occurring inside my pub but when people are coming and going. Unfortunately, these issues are having a detrimental impact on my regular customers, my staff and most importantly those who live in and around the pub.”

He urged customers to “be respectful” to those living nearby when entering and leaving the pub by keeping noise levels down.

He is also putting signs up inside the pub to get this message across.

Mr Tuhey added: “As a local man myself and being landlord of this pub for the past 22 years I care very much about this community and I am extremely concerned about the impact this recent behaviour is having on the quality of life of those living nearby.

“As such I am asking them to work with me and to report any incidents of antisocial behaviour to me. If I am able to identify the individuals involved I will have absolutely no hesitation in imposing lifetime bans on those responsible.”

A spokesperson for Babergh District Council said they had received no noise complaints about the Prince of Wales pub since it has reopened following lockdown.

Mr Tuhey said he was aware police had been called to a disturbance in the street after the pub had closed last Wednesday, August 19, while he was on holiday.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 11.40pm on Wednesday, August 19, following reports of a disturbance outside of an address in Prince Street, Sudbury. Officers attended but the group had dispersed.”

Mr Tuhey said he is posting letters to residents living in New Street and Prince Street to inform them of the action being taken and to ask them to work with the pub to resolve the issues.

He said:“I am really saddened by what I have seen. During lockdown we remained positive and made a big effort to ensure our regular customers had a nice and fresh new environment to return to. Unfortunately, the experience is being ruined by new customers who have been coming in and causing a nuisance outside.

“I have spoken with other landlords in the area and some have experienced similar problems. I am sure this is a national issue to be honest. However, for the sake of my staff, my regular customers and the local community I am determined to resolve these issues.”

He is also bringing in no entry after midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Prince of Wales was shut down for three months between March and June due to the coronavirus pandemic and spent nearly £10,000 redecorating and refurbishing the pub during the lockdown.