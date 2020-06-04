Created by coronavirus: How a town’s new discount store plans to ‘help the vulnerable’

Matt Francis will be opening the new discount store Pile it High in Sudbury in June 2020, to help his community.

An old school discount shop will open its doors for the first time in Sudbury on June 15 – aiming to help the community through these challenging times by “piling it high and selling it cheap”.

Pile it High will open in North Street in Sudbury town centre.

Matt Francis, 26, is opening Pile it High in the town’s former Age UK shop in North Street, bringing the people of Sudbury the “very best prices” on a range of different products.

From affordable PPE and hand sanitizer, to sweets, grooming and cleaning products – Pile it High will sell discounted items like the old school pound shops, explains Matt.

The 26-year-old previously owned Modifier Clothing in North Street, which sold men’s fashion for more than three years before the business came to a natural end.

Now, Matt has decided to launch the new discount store as a result of the pandemic and the demand for affordable shopping.

“We created the store because of coronavirus,” said Matt, originally from Essex. “Not everyone knows where to get face masks and hand sanitizer from, so we are going to sell it at an affordable price – just as cheap if not cheaper than online.”

Matt said he wanted to create somewhere in the town where people can get everything they need all under one roof.

“Sudbury is a brilliant town so we wanted to bring affordable stuff to people,” he said. “It’s all about the vulnerable people, as this business is all about the community.”

The shop will open on Monday, June 15, as other retailers reopen their doors across Suffolk for the first time since the country went into lockdown.

Speaking of the pandemic, Matt added: “I am well known in the town and I really miss the people. The community vibe in Sudbury is great.

“The world is still turning and we have got to make the most of it.”

Social distancing measures will be in place when the shop opens to the public, but Matt hopes that in the future it will be a “place people congregate”.

“As much as this is a business, it is all about the community,” he added.