Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Health campaigners in Sudbury urge NHS Trust to think ‘longer term’ and not sell off last piece of land it owns in the town

PUBLISHED: 19:30 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:02 21 November 2018

Campaigners would like NHS-owned land next to Sudbury Community Health Centre to be saved for the future health needs of the community

Campaigners would like NHS-owned land next to Sudbury Community Health Centre to be saved for the future health needs of the community

Site owned by West Suffolk NHS Trust included in new proposals for 235 home development

Chairman of Sudbury WATCH Nigel BennettChairman of Sudbury WATCH Nigel Bennett

Campaigners in Sudbury have urged their local NHS Trust to think “longer term” and not sell off land they say is the “obvious” location for expanding health services in the town.

The plot of land, located next to Sudbury Health Centre on Churchfield Road, is owned by West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSNFT) and is included in a proposed development of 235 residential houses.

Campaign group Sudbury WATCH says the land was originally earmarked for “health or community related use” but the Trust says the new proposals align with its local plan and that selling “land that is not being used for patient care creates funds that we can invest to improve healthcare services”.

In recent years, WSNFT has sold three of its assets in Sudbury - the Walnutree Hospital and St Leonards Hospital sites, and Harps Meadows, known locally as People’s Park - which have generated £6 million for the Trust, according to Sudbury WATCH.

Chairman of Sudbury WATCH, Nigel Bennett said; “Our opposition to the proposed development is that the land is strategically important as the last piece owned by West Suffolk NHS in the town.

“We would like West Suffolk NHS to look longer term to meet the future health needs of Sudbury, Cornard and surrounding villages, where there is predicted to be a growing, elderly population with more complex medical needs.

Sudbury Community Health CentreSudbury Community Health Centre

“This site [next to the current health centre] is the obvious area where you could expand health services.”

Director of resources at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Craig Black said no decisions have been made about the site, as yet.

He said: The NHS has a duty to look at how to make its land and buildings work better. Selling or generating income from surplus property or land that is not being used for patient care creates funds that we can invest to improve healthcare services.

He added: “We’re looking at what healthcare requirements Sudbury might need now and in the future - this focuses much more around prevention of illness and improving health and wellbeing, by providing co-ordinated, joined up care and proactive support that can help people keep themselves well.”

A consultation is currently being held on the proposals. Details can be found at www.vincent-gorbing.co.uk/consultation and people have until November 23 to respond.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Health campaigners in Sudbury urge NHS Trust to think ‘longer term’ and not sell off last piece of land it owns in the town

19:30 Ross Bentley
Campaigners would like NHS-owned land next to Sudbury Community Health Centre to be saved for the future health needs of the community

Site owned by West Suffolk NHS Trust included in new proposals for 235 home development

A man’s fear of getting another heart attack led to an invention which could save the lives of vulnerable people

17:10 Jessica Hill
Davide Gasparin, founder of Making Possible

After suffering from a heart attack ten years ago, Davide Gasparin recalls being struck by a terrible fear that the same thing might happen again.

Gallery What sort of bargains can be bagged at Ipswich’s independent stores this Black Friday?

16:17 Jessica Hill
Ipswich Cornhill redevelopment. Picture: Rachel Edge

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday deals, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

12:26 Jessica Hill
The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Marks & Spencer has been criticised for a “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing” Christmas window display advertising women’s “fancy little knickers” alongside men’s suits.

Eight industry experts have their say on Brexit deal

11:30 Eleanor Pringle
Clockwise from top left: Ian White of Beckett Investment Management Group, Martin Dupee, chair of the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions Association, Dr Karl Heeks, chief executive of RoadMap, Rachel Carrington, regional director of the National Farmers' Union, Prof. Joshua Bamdield, the director of the Centre for Retail Research, Richard Bridgman, owner of Warren Services, Stepehn Britt of Anchor Storage, and Simon Gray, chief executive of the East of England Energy Group. Pictures: Various

Sector leaders have their say on Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide