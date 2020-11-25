East’s logistics sector ‘set to make big gains in 2021’, says developer

Nic Rumsey, director of Jaynic, is optimistic about East Anglia emerging from the economic downturn Picture: JAYNIC Archant

Parts of the East Anglian economy will come roaring out of the blocks in 2021 — in spite of a huge contraction in the UK economy this year, a regional developer predicts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Jaynic owner Nic Rumsey is behind two big-scale business park projects along the A14 — Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds and yet-to-be-built Gateway 14 at Stowmarket — as well as the EpiCentre innovation hub at Haverhill.

In his Spending Review, chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed that the economy shrank this year by an eye-watering 11.3% — the second sharpest contraction in Europe — as the effects of the pandemic hit the UK’s services-heavy structure hard.

MORE — Spending Review: East businesses braced as pandemic savages UK economy

But with online retail one of the big winners of lockdown — accelerating a trend already emerging — Mr Rumsey believes there are plenty of opportunities to grow the region’s economy next year.

Mr Rumsey — whose business supports the logistics and haulage sector — says the Suffolk Park project is creating 700 jobs and he expects that the 156-acre Gateway 14 scheme will stimulate a similar number — and more.

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket. Picture: SEALAND AERIAL The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket. Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

He welcomed the chancellor’s announcement that he would be spending £100bn to boost infrastructure projects and the economy.

“If he’s going to spend money on infrastructure I hope we might benefit from that,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

There were already occupiers talking to the company “quite seriously” about coming to Gateway 14, he said.

The Epicentre building is under construction at Haverhill Research Park Picture: JAYNIC The Epicentre building is under construction at Haverhill Research Park Picture: JAYNIC

“I think that’s because of the market we are in and also because I think East Anglia is quite a vibrant area,” he said.

Even with the infrastructure in place, he sees plenty of scope for growth, he added.

“I genuinely think as an area we are actually going to be quite well placed with what’s going on even if the government doesn’t invest in the area,” he added.

“I’m optimistic for the sector I’m working in which is warehousing and logistics in East Anglia which is definitely a growing sector. I’m responding to the demand.”

He believes potentially there could be thousands of jobs created in the sector eventually. “I’m quite positive — I’m not a great believer in government intervention anyway.

“At the moment we are in a good place and we can almost feel embarrassed about it.”