Boost for region's food producers as they reap rewards from European trade show

PUBLISHED: 11:14 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 12 March 2020

Bea Taylor (left) with Florence Cherruault of the Pickle House at Horecava Picture: LESLEY VAN DIJK

Lesley Van Dijk

Food and drink producers are celebrating after clinching post-Brexit deals as a result of a trade mission to continental Europe.

Norfolk & Suffolk Unlimited trade mission to Horecava 2020 Picture: LESLEY VAN DIJKNorfolk & Suffolk Unlimited trade mission to Horecava 2020 Picture: LESLEY VAN DIJK

A total of 14 producers across Suffolk and Norfolk decided to begin the UK's new trading era on the front foot by taking part in Horecava - one of Europe's largest hospitality trade shows attracting 65,000 visitors.

They attended the event in the Netherlands under the banner of Norfolk & Suffolk Unlimited, a new regional brand promoting the area as a unique business location with investment opportunities.

Florence Cherruault, founder of The Pickle House, based at Red House Barn, Stowmarket, was among several of its producers to strike deals at the show. The company makes pickle juices specifically designed to enjoy with cocktails and smoothies.

'We had an absolutely great time at the show and met some really fantastic representatives from bars, restaurants and hotels. We now have a distributor in the Netherlands which is our first step into export,' she said.

Hunter and Gather at Horecava 2020 Picture: LESLEY VAN DIJKHunter and Gather at Horecava 2020 Picture: LESLEY VAN DIJK

The companies which attended ranged from gin distillers to chocolate producers. They received advice on trading with the Netherlands and growth support from the Department for International Trade (DIT), Norfolk County Council, Suffolk County Council and New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Jason Salter, operations director at Halesworth-based Freshpac - which produces Due Fratelli coffee and related products as well as Hunter and Gather, which specialises in 'nutrient rich' avocado oil mayonnaise and health supplements - said the show was 'a great place' to market its products.

'The support offered by New Anglia LEP and the council has been superb,' he said. 'Normally, the investment in time and money to exhibit at such a large exhibition makes overseas quite a risky hit-and-miss affair. However, with the support the council have provided alongside the UK Embassy in the Netherlands has created more of an opportunity.

Due Fratelli co-founders Jason Salter (left) and Graham Salter at Horecava Picture: LESLEY VAN DIJKDue Fratelli co-founders Jason Salter (left) and Graham Salter at Horecava Picture: LESLEY VAN DIJK

'Exhibiting with other similar companies presented a stronger offering with more credence and thus engaged more potential customers. Putting aside any political feeling towards Brexit we feel that we need to use every opportunity to grow and the Netherlands is a great place to start.'

Norfolk and Suffolk's food and drink sector is a significant contributor to the UK economy with trade in food, drink and agriculture worth £3.5bn. Although the counties contain just 2% of the UK's population, they produce 11% of its food and drink, making it the UK's most productive and profitable farming area.

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

East of England Ambulance paramedic diagnosed with coronavirus

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Stock image Picture: Simon Parker

Detectives granted extra time to question man after woman found dead

Forentic teams at the scene in Capel St Mary. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Exclusive heritage food and drink tour launching in Newmarket

Corney and Barrow wine merchants. Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET

Date set for launch of new task force aimed at getting Ipswich moving

The Ipswich task force aims to come up with measures to reduce traffic issues in the town. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police cleared over chase crash which left boy with life-changing injuries

Police at the scene in Goring Road, Ipswich Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY
