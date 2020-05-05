E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Small bakery chain ‘incredibly busy’ after launching lockdown click and collect service

PUBLISHED: 16:57 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 05 May 2020

Two Magpies' 2000th customer, Sean Chap, served at the Aldeburgh branch, received an extra treat of baked goodies and Prosecco Picture: TWO MAGPIES

Two Magpies

A bakery chain has celebrated its 2,000th ‘click and collect’ customer after launching the service four weeks ago in response to the coronavirus lockdown.

Two Magpies Bakery pivoted its business at its Norwich, Darsham, Aldeburgh and Southwold sites, as well as from Wenhaston Village and Saxmundham by offering a range of baked goods such as its homemade sourdough, croissants and cinnamon swirls, and other hard-to-find essentials such as meat, veg and dairy, using the service.

Co-owner Steve Magnall said since the start of April the business had to close all four branches and furlough 105 of its staff.

“However, with demand for our fresh bread still very high due to shortages in the major supermarkets, we decided to start our click and collect service to give customers easy access to all those everyday essentials that were impossible to buy,” he said.

The business is also offering free home deliveries to those who are in need or self-isolating and can’t leave the house.

“We are incredibly busy every day and we’re certainly meeting a need in the community. People need to order 48 hours before and collect from the shops,” he said.

“We’re finding now that 40% of our sales come from non-bakery items, proving just how differently people are shopping right now.

“Many don’t want to go to their supermarket, so we’re offering something that allows them to social distance easily, have access to great quality produce, and still feel very safe.”

Two Magpies’ 2000th customer, Sean Chap, who was served at the Aldeburgh branch, received an extra treat of baked goodies and Prosecco.

“There is so much bad news in the press at the moment, that it is nice to have something positive to say,” said Steve.

“We are just hoping that when things return to normal more customers will continue to support us and remember those small businesses who made a real difference during a difficult time.”

