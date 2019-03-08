Makeover for Suffolk bakery mentioned at the Oscars

The Pump Street Bakery in Orford received a mention from local director Mat Kirkby in 2015 at the Oscars during his acceptance speech. Jo Brennan with her father Chris Brennan. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The award-winning Pump Street Bakery in Orford is to close, for the first time, for a major refurbishment.

The award-winning Pump Street Bakery in Orford is closing for refurbishment and is planning to re-open on Saturday Jiune 15. Picture: YUGI SUGIURA The award-winning Pump Street Bakery in Orford is closing for refurbishment and is planning to re-open on Saturday Jiune 15. Picture: YUGI SUGIURA

The bakery, which was famously mentioned at the Oscars in 2015, was started by father and daughter duo Chris and Joanna Brennan in 2010.

It is based in a 15th Century building in the market square at the Suffolk coastal town, a stone's throw from the Norman castle.

The bakery and cafe will close on June 1 for a couple of weeks to be re-designed and improved.

The family team initially launched the business by renovating a building that had been standing empty for almost 20 years.

Bread, cakes and pastries at the award-winning Pump Street Bakery, Orford Picture: KEIKO OIKAWA Bread, cakes and pastries at the award-winning Pump Street Bakery, Orford Picture: KEIKO OIKAWA

Chris Brennan said: "After eight-and-a-half successful years of service the bakery interiors are in need of a new lease of life.

"It is very exciting. The business has been growing every year since we started.

"It is a very small space. This renovation is a great opportunity to design a space that will improve the customer experience and quality of service."

A lot of the custom was takeaway, he said, especially with the growth of cycle touring.

"It is a big growth area." So they would be creating additional informal outside seating space.

The bakery found itself in the eye of a media storm in 2015.

After mentioning the Pump Street Bakery in his acceptance speech at the Oscars, Suffolk film director Matt Kirby was promised free doughnuts for life.

The ceremony has an audience of many millions around the world and it was tremendous publicity for the bakery.

The father and daughter opened their bakery after mastering naturally-leavened bread and then ventured into making chocolate from beans imported directly from single estates and co-operatives around the world.

The bread and pastries are still all made in the village.

Tea, coffee, sweet pastries and savouries are also served in the small cafe.

The new look will focus on the heritage of the building and utilise natural materials, he said. Local artisans will also be showcased inside, including potter Steven James Will who creates natural porcelain tableware.

During the renovation Pump Street will be based at the former antique shop, on the opposite side of the square, offering a small selection of bread, pastries and coffee.

Joanna Brennan added: "We are really excited to reveal our new look in the bakery, but mostly excited to have a new, more efficient space in which to engage with customers and provide the best quality bread, pastries and coffee and a casual breakfast and lunch experience."