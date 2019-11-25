E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Charity which helps women believe in themselves turns its attention to men

PUBLISHED: 15:19 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 25 November 2019

The Mission:Possible programme aims to bring out the best in men Picture: NEWSCAST ONLINE

A women's charity is crossing the gender divide with a new venture aimed at helping men transform their lives.

Bridget McIntyre of The Blossom Charity, who wants to branch out into helping men achieve their potential Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSBridget McIntyre of The Blossom Charity, who wants to branch out into helping men achieve their potential Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

The Blossom Charity has had enormous success in turning around the work and personal lives of women and teenage girls across East Anglia through coaching and mentoring.

Founder Bridget McIntyre now wants to turn her attention to a demographic which doesn't get a lot of attention from charity organisations - but has its own unique vulnerabilities.

The aspirational charity - based at Eye in north Suffolk - is now crowdfunding for a pilot scheme - called the Mission:Possible programme - specifically tailored to support men in East Anglia.

"In a world where men tend not to talk about their emotions and male suicide rates are high, it is imperative that men are encouraged to talk more openly," she said.

"Our Mission:Possible programme aims to teach attendees new skills and uncover their talents, working towards leading a fulfilling life."

The new programme - run by The Blossom Charity and with support from the Aviva Community Fund - will include workshops, one-to-one coaching sessions, a style day and an adventure challenge.

Attendees will learn more about themselves and explore their personal and professional aspirations in a safe, inclusive and supportive environment.

Over the past eight years the charity - which runs development programmes for women and teens to improve their confidence and sense of wellbeing - has seen a 60% improvement in self-confidence, managing stress and ability to reach goals among attendees.

Scheduled to run in 2020, this will be the only programme of its kind for men in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The charity will work with a talented team of individuals with experience from the business, public and private, academic and medical worlds in order to help attendees reach their full potential.

"The impact of our programme will reach further than the men that attend each workshop," said Ms McIntyre. "It will positively affect their partners, children and extended family, their employers and work colleagues, and the people they meet and interact with going forwards."

The Blossom Charity is encouraging members of the public to visit its Mission:Possible crowdfunding page and donate here up until Friday, December 20.

