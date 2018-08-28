Overcast

Marketing company is growing

PUBLISHED: 16:18 15 November 2018

Curzon Marketing, of Woodbridge, is on the move to larger offices Steve Curzon, Jane Curzon, Ellie Collins, Alexander Baxter and Jade Costa. Picture: CURZON MARKETING.

Archant

Woodbridge marketing firm, Curzon Marketing, has just moved to larger offices to allow for further expansion and business development.

Taking up residence within a new, larger office on Deben Mill Business Centre in Woodbrige, Curzon Marketing now has the space to plan for its growth and expansion.

Curzon Marketing works with a range of businesses across Suffolk such as Gressingham Duck, Munchy Seeds, The Garden Trellis Company and Sutton Hoo Chicken, among others, offering the full package of marketing expertise from branding and marketing stretegy to marketing activity and content creation. Steve Curzon founder of Curzon Marketing said: “Our old premises were very small and we were struggling for space, now we have the room to run workshops, conduct larger meetings and, above all else, create a great creative work space.”

The firm is now recruiting for a consumer marketing manager.

“With more space available in our offices, we are now actively seeking a marketing manager,” continued Steve. “This is a new role that we are keen to create in order to deliver more services to our growing client list and meet their ever-changing needs.”

