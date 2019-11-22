Go Ape is climbing high with new schools award

Staff from Suffolk-based Go Ape received the UK's Best Attraction at the 2019 School Travel Awards. Picture: GO APE Go Ape

Suffolk-based Go Ape has scooped the title UK's Best Attraction in the 2019 School Travel Awards.

Go Ape has won the title UK's Best Attraction in the 2019 School Travel Awards. A school party exploriing the forest on a Go Ape adventure. Picture: ASHWORTH PHOTOGRAPHY Go Ape has won the title UK's Best Attraction in the 2019 School Travel Awards. A school party exploriing the forest on a Go Ape adventure. Picture: ASHWORTH PHOTOGRAPHY

The adventure business, established in 2001, was also named as finalist in the Best Education/Learning Team of the Year.

The awards ceremony recognised the people and companies behind inspiring school trips.

Go Ape! saw off stiff competition from the likes of Legoland Windsor, Alton Towers and The Eden Project.

You may also want to watch:

Rebecca Mayhew founder of Go Ape said: "This is the third year running we've won at these awards.

"It's really nice to be recognised by school children and teachers alike who have an amazing experience when they come on a Go Ape school trip."

Ms Mayhew said GoApe had welcomed more than 53,000 students to its sites around the country this year.

Activities operate in all seasons and weathers, ranging from zip treks to ground-based teamwork activities.

Based in Bury St Edmunds, Go Ape has developed forest adventures and created more than 1,000 jobs across the UK and USA.