PUBLISHED: 18:11 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 22 November 2019

Staff from Suffolk-based Go Ape received the UK's Best Attraction at the 2019 School Travel Awards. Picture: GO APE

Suffolk-based Go Ape has scooped the title UK's Best Attraction in the 2019 School Travel Awards.

Go Ape has won the title UK's Best Attraction in the 2019 School Travel Awards. A school party exploriing the forest on a Go Ape adventure. Picture: ASHWORTH PHOTOGRAPHYGo Ape has won the title UK's Best Attraction in the 2019 School Travel Awards. A school party exploriing the forest on a Go Ape adventure. Picture: ASHWORTH PHOTOGRAPHY

The adventure business, established in 2001, was also named as finalist in the Best Education/Learning Team of the Year.

The awards ceremony recognised the people and companies behind inspiring school trips.

Go Ape! saw off stiff competition from the likes of Legoland Windsor, Alton Towers and The Eden Project.

Rebecca Mayhew founder of Go Ape said: "This is the third year running we've won at these awards.

"It's really nice to be recognised by school children and teachers alike who have an amazing experience when they come on a Go Ape school trip."

Ms Mayhew said GoApe had welcomed more than 53,000 students to its sites around the country this year.

Activities operate in all seasons and weathers, ranging from zip treks to ground-based teamwork activities.

Based in Bury St Edmunds, Go Ape has developed forest adventures and created more than 1,000 jobs across the UK and USA.

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

