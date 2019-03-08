Go Ape wins prestigious award for health and safety

Go Ape has won a health and safety award Picture: GO APE go ape

A Suffolk-based outdoor adventure company has been presented with a prestigious health and safety award in recognition of its risk management on activity sites across the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Go Ape's zipwire adventure Picture: HAMISH FROST Go Ape's zipwire adventure Picture: HAMISH FROST

Go Ape has picked up the new RoSPA Leisure Trophy, sponsored by Sportscover, which is part of the internationally-renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.

The Bury St Edmunds-based company were presented with the trophy during a gala dinner ceremony in London on Tuesday.

David Walker, RoSPA leisure safety manager, said: "Go Ape demonstrated executive-level leadership and, importantly, engagement with risk.

You may also want to watch:

"They were very clear about their appetite for risk with both staff and visitors, informing everyone of potential risks and their benefits, which is fundamental to this leisure safety trophy win."

Established in Thetford in 2001 by ex-army tank commander Tristram Mayhew and wife Rebecca, Go Ape has branched out to 34 sites across the country.

The company offers people the chance to take part in forest adventures, either high up among the trees or on woodland paths.

Linda Green, head of health and safety at Go Ape, said: "Winning this award is a huge achievement and demonstrates our clear commitment, and proven performance, in managing risks to our staff, contractors, volunteers and visitors.

"Go Ape is a high-risk activity, and winning this award is testament to our incredibly robust health and safety management system."