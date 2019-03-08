Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Go Ape wins prestigious award for health and safety

PUBLISHED: 20:15 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:15 21 June 2019

Go Ape has won a health and safety award Picture: GO APE

Go Ape has won a health and safety award Picture: GO APE

go ape

A Suffolk-based outdoor adventure company has been presented with a prestigious health and safety award in recognition of its risk management on activity sites across the UK.

Go Ape's zipwire adventure Picture: HAMISH FROSTGo Ape's zipwire adventure Picture: HAMISH FROST

Go Ape has picked up the new RoSPA Leisure Trophy, sponsored by Sportscover, which is part of the internationally-renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.

The Bury St Edmunds-based company were presented with the trophy during a gala dinner ceremony in London on Tuesday.

David Walker, RoSPA leisure safety manager, said: "Go Ape demonstrated executive-level leadership and, importantly, engagement with risk.

You may also want to watch:

"They were very clear about their appetite for risk with both staff and visitors, informing everyone of potential risks and their benefits, which is fundamental to this leisure safety trophy win."

Established in Thetford in 2001 by ex-army tank commander Tristram Mayhew and wife Rebecca, Go Ape has branched out to 34 sites across the country.

The company offers people the chance to take part in forest adventures, either high up among the trees or on woodland paths.

Linda Green, head of health and safety at Go Ape, said: "Winning this award is a huge achievement and demonstrates our clear commitment, and proven performance, in managing risks to our staff, contractors, volunteers and visitors.

"Go Ape is a high-risk activity, and winning this award is testament to our incredibly robust health and safety management system."

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

See inside: Own your very own part of history in the heart of Lovejoy country

The Corner House, Brent Eleigh Picture: GARY DOD

Tyre flew off stolen car as police chased teenage driver along A12

Peri Wacey, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, has been banned from the road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich named a Japanese knotweed hotspot for second time

Japanese knotweed can be identified by its thick red stem and large heart-shaped leaves. Picture: ENVIRONET UK

What to do in Suffolk this weekend

The Waterfront overlooking the River Orwell in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK

Three brothers jailed after ‘wreaking havoc’ during crime spree in the east

Richard Parker Picture: ERSOU
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists