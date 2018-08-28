Overcast

Helping businesses and start-ups in Suffolk and Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 18:07 16 November 2018

MENTA was announced as Business Support Organisation of the Year, in the over £750,000 categoy at the National Enterprise Annual Conference in London. Alex Till ata the conference. Picture: NICK PANDOLFI

MENTA was announced as winner of the Business Support Organisation of the Year 2018 in the over £750,000 category, at the National Enterprise Network Annual Conference and awards earlier today.

The event, hosted by Nick Pandolfi, was held at Barclays head office in Canary Wharf, London.

The NEN Awards were established in 2007 to recognise excellence in the delivery of business support, encouraging the exchange of good practice and the development of improved services.

MENTA which works with established businesses and start-ups based in Suffolk and Norfolk, was recognised for its entrepreneurial approach to networking events, business skills masterclasses and workshops.

They were praised for their marketing communications and the high standard of customer service to their clients and stakeholders.

Alistair Ponder chair of MENTA said: “On behalf of the board I’d like to salute the work of our chief executive, Alex Till and his team at MENTA. It’s due to their energy, creative thought processes and the sound delivery of business advice and training that MENTA has been recognised nationally as an innovative business support agency. MENTA may be a not for profit organisation however, it is run on sound business principles which has ensured the growth and ongoing success of this 34-year-old social enterprise.”

Chief executive Alex Till said: “This is a wonderful accolade which we simply didn’t expect. My team are delighted, we work hard helping and supporting the business community with subsidised business skills training, advice, events and networking opportunities and to be acknowledged as a market leader in our field is fantastic.

“We’re extremely grateful to our patrons and stakeholders whose continued financial support has made a huge difference to the varied services we now provide.

“We have further planned to enhance the services we deliver during 2019 and the award is a great boost.”

MENTA is based in Bury St Edmunds. www.menta.org.uk

Local Guide