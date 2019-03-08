Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Southwold beer maker launches its first cider

PUBLISHED: 11:04 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 15 March 2019

Adnams' Wild Wave cider, inspired by Southwold beach Picture: ADNAMS

Adnams' Wild Wave cider, inspired by Southwold beach Picture: ADNAMS

adnams

A celebrated Suffolk brewer has branched out into cider making.

Adnams' Wild Wave cider, inspired by Southwold beach Picture: SARAH GROVESAdnams' Wild Wave cider, inspired by Southwold beach Picture: SARAH GROVES

Southwold-based brewer, distiller and retailer Adnams has launched a cider called Wild Wave, made with English apples.

The tipple, inspired by a walk on Southwold beach, is available in 330ml cans, 5L mini kegs and on tap at selected pubs and restaurants.

Master brewer Fergus Fitzgerald and master of wine James Davis came up with the idea of a high quality, English, premium cider with a fruity and refreshing taste that “would feel like a splash in the face” while walking the coast.

The company then teamed up with a Malvern cider maker to create the drink.

Adnams' Wild Wave cider, inspired by Southwold beachAdnams' Wild Wave cider, inspired by Southwold beach

Wild Wave apples are grown in cider-making country in the foothills of the Malvern Hills, using a blend of 50% bittersweet and 50% dessert apples.

Mr Fitzgerald said cider-making was new to the firm, but very akin to wine-making.

“We’ve been brewing beer, making spirits and have enjoyed a great reputation for our wines for a number of years, but we’ve never made a cider before,” he said.

“What most people don’t know is that cider is much more of a winemaking process than it is a brewing process so James, our Master of Wine, and I experimented with a lot of blends to eventually craft the perfect blend for Wild Wave.

“With Wild Wave, we tried to get the blend of bittersweet and dessert apples right, so there’s a bit more tannin than you might find in some ciders and I think that really works.”

The apples are fermented with Champagne and wine yeasts, and balanced to give it a “tart bittersweet acidity and a medium-dry finish to produce a distinctly English cider”, the company said.

It is available in cans and mini kegs from Adnams stores and on tap at its pubs, restaurants and inns.

Adnams, established in 1872 as an independent Suffolk-based brewery, was founded by George and Ernest Adnams.

In 2010, it became the first brewer in England to build a distillery on the same site, where it produces Copper House Dry Gin and Longshore Triple Malt Vodka.

It also produces a wide range of cask, keg, bottled and canned beers.

The company also owns and manages nine hotels, pubs and inns as well as several retail stores.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Further verdicts in Tavis trial as one cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

El Mizouni hungry for Portman Road debut after making Ipswich bow

El Mizouni joined Ipswich's academy as a scholar in 2017. Picture Pagepix

Woman, 95, given ‘wrong medication’ before death

The Lodge care home in Copdock. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man steals cosmetics worth hundreds from pharmacy

The items were stolen from a pharmacy in Newland Street, Witham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists