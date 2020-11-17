E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Winners revealed live

PUBLISHED: 07:30 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:44 17 November 2020

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Today’s the day - finally after a year of unprecedented toil and dismay Suffolk’s business community has something to cheer.

Welcome to the Suffolk Business Awards 2020.

Throughout the day the feed below will update you with the winners. Simply refresh this page and follow along via our Twitter feed at @EADTbusiness to read the news as it happens.

Richard Porritt, business editor at the East Anglian Daily Times, said: “Never before in peacetime has Suffolk’s businesses faced such a challenge.

“So, congratulations – you are the very best of the very best.

“I was flabbergasted by the quality of entries this year. In what has been a unremittingly bleak year these awards proved a very bright point.

You may also want to watch:

“Your stories, your endeavours your sheer hard graft is truly inspiring.

“In this strangest of years we are more grateful then ever to all our category sponsors and the headline sponsors Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C. Without their support we would not have been able to honour so many incredible achievements.”

John Dugmore, chief executive at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, one of two headline sponsors, said: “Suffolk Chamber backs the Suffolk Business Awards as a great showcase for the best of the best among the Suffolk business community. We are especially pleased to co-sponsor the Business of the Year category as that represents the very pinnacle of commercial approach, planning and success.”

Paul Morton, regional development officer at Sizewell C, the other headline sponsor, added: “Sizewell C agrees it is important to celebrate the business successes in Suffolk and we want to create more opportunities for local businesses through the new power station. Building a new power station in Suffolk will bring significant benefit to the East of England – jobs, education and skills development, as well as opportunities for local businesses. Our sister project in Somerset, Hinkley Point C, is already delivering, with £2.2bn spent with South West companies to date and over 600 apprentices in training. We want to deliver the same benefits for the East of England.”

To get involved in the online awards include the #SBA2020 in your tweets.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Winners revealed live

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person stabbed after two fights in north Suffolk

One person has been stabbed after two incidents in Blythburgh and Holton Picture: ARCHANT

‘Teething problems’ with car parking rules lead to calls for review

Changes to car parking arrangements in East Suffolk have significantly cut illegal parking, but other issues with permits have surfaced. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich children send 20,000 books to Africa to start new school libraries

Volunteers helping to send donations from Suffolk to Ghana and Togo after a project with Futurestars, led by Simon Milton. Picture: SIMON MILTON

‘We don’t need these houses’: Villagers’ opposition as sites earmarked for 756 new homes

Villagers in Wickhambrook have voiced their concerns over proposed development sites Picture: WICKHAMBROOK SAYS NO