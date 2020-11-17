Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Winners revealed live

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Today’s the day - finally after a year of unprecedented toil and dismay Suffolk’s business community has something to cheer. Welcome to the Suffolk Business Awards 2020. Throughout the day the feed below will update you with the winners. Simply refresh this page and follow along via our Twitter feed at @EADTbusiness to read the news as it happens.

Richard Porritt, business editor at the East Anglian Daily Times, said: “Never before in peacetime has Suffolk’s businesses faced such a challenge.

“So, congratulations – you are the very best of the very best.

“I was flabbergasted by the quality of entries this year. In what has been a unremittingly bleak year these awards proved a very bright point.

“Your stories, your endeavours your sheer hard graft is truly inspiring.

“In this strangest of years we are more grateful then ever to all our category sponsors and the headline sponsors Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C. Without their support we would not have been able to honour so many incredible achievements.”

John Dugmore, chief executive at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, one of two headline sponsors, said: “Suffolk Chamber backs the Suffolk Business Awards as a great showcase for the best of the best among the Suffolk business community. We are especially pleased to co-sponsor the Business of the Year category as that represents the very pinnacle of commercial approach, planning and success.”

Paul Morton, regional development officer at Sizewell C, the other headline sponsor, added: “Sizewell C agrees it is important to celebrate the business successes in Suffolk and we want to create more opportunities for local businesses through the new power station. Building a new power station in Suffolk will bring significant benefit to the East of England – jobs, education and skills development, as well as opportunities for local businesses. Our sister project in Somerset, Hinkley Point C, is already delivering, with £2.2bn spent with South West companies to date and over 600 apprentices in training. We want to deliver the same benefits for the East of England.”

To get involved in the online awards include the #SBA2020 in your tweets.