EDF Energy and Suffolk Chamber on why they’re joint backer of Suffolk Business Awards’ Business of the Year category

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and EDF Energy are joint headline sponsors, supporting Business of the Year at the Suffolk Business Awards.

Chamber chief executive John Dugmore and Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director, offers up their thoughts on the county’s economy and what it has to offer.

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

Mr Crawford said: “At Sizewell B we get to work with many talented local businesses in Suffolk that are experts in their field. They win contracts to work with EDF Energy because of their experience and commitment to achieving a first class job. The fact that they are local is an advantage and ensures the regional economy continues to thrive from the £40m annual income from Sizewell B which will be matched by Sizewell C when operational.”

What does success look like to you?

Mr Dugmore said: “The Suffolk way to business success is so diverse and so varied that it is impossible to describe in a catch-all definition. But essentially, it is about building world-beating business, underpinned with entrepreneurial zeal, appropriate financial and advice support from experts, an increasingly pro-business public sector and, of course a dynamic Chamber of Commerce that is at the centre of it all.”

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

Mr Dugmore said: “The Suffolk Business Awards have for many years recognised the importance of people in building great businesses. Whether it is the entrepreneur who spots a gap in the market, the manager who consolidates and drives a firm further forward by example or staff who go that extra mile to deliver great service, Suffolk’s businesspeople are at the very heart of our economic success.”

